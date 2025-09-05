RentGuardus Launches to Transform the Rental Market With Guaranteed Rent, Legal Protection, and Innovative Landlord-Tenant Solutions

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentGuardus, a new PropTech and InsurTech platform , today announces its official launch, providing landlords and tenants across the United States with guaranteed rent, legal protection, and technology-driven tools designed to reduce risk and improve housing stability. Backed by $100 million in secured funds, RentGuardus offers financial security for landlords while giving tenants access to flexible payment options, credit-building opportunities, and legal safeguards.





Late rent, expensive evictions, and strained relationships between landlords and tenants remain pressing issues in the rental industry. RentGuardus introduces a comprehensive protection system that combines guaranteed rent payouts, nationwide legal defense, and an integrated communication platform to streamline property management and protect all parties.

Benefits for Landlords

Guaranteed Rent Payments: Up to nine months of coverage with payouts in as little as 24 hours.

Up to nine months of coverage with payouts in as little as 24 hours. Opendoor Platform: A secure hub for communication, dispute resolution, and exportable records.

A secure hub for communication, dispute resolution, and exportable records. Morpheus Risk Analytics: Tenant screening, blacklist monitoring, and credit reporting tools.

Tenant screening, blacklist monitoring, and credit reporting tools. Goliath Legal Defense: Eviction coverage and attorney expense protection nationwide.

Eviction coverage and attorney expense protection nationwide. Spectra Move-Out Services: Professional clean-outs and turnover support to minimize vacancy periods.





Benefits for Tenants

Credit Building: Monthly rent reporting to all three major credit bureaus.

Monthly rent reporting to all three major credit bureaus. Financial Flexibility: Zero-interest rent loans and emergency rental assistance.

Zero-interest rent loans and emergency rental assistance. Lower Barriers to Entry: No large upfront deposits required.

No large upfront deposits required. Legal Support: Fair dispute resolution and protection for tenant rights.



Subscription Plans

RentGuardus offers three plans to fit different landlord needs:

Silver (4.5% of rent income): Rent Guarantee + Opendoor Platform

Rent Guarantee + Opendoor Platform Gold (5.5%): Silver benefits plus Morpheus and Goliath Legal Coverage

Silver benefits plus Morpheus and Goliath Legal Coverage Platinum (6.5%): Gold benefits plus Spectra Move-Out Services



Executive Statement

“Landlords often carry the weight of rental risks alone, while tenants face financial obstacles and uncertainty,” said Vania Paul, Director of Operations at RentGuardus. “Our mission is simple: to eliminate that risk for landlords and create opportunity for tenants. With RentGuardus, everyone wins.”

About RentGuardus