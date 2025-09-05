CoreNest Kicks Off Global Accelerator in El Salvador with $25M Tokenized VC Fund, Eyes $100M to Power LATAM’s New Silicon Valley

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark moment for the region, CoreNest , a global venture capital firm, officially announces the launch of its operations in El Salvador, with one clear goal: to transform the country into the new Silicon Valley of Latin America.

CoreNest’s arrival brings a pioneering structure to the region: the very first tokenized venture capital fund, a $25 million fund legally incorporated in El Salvador and tokenized on the Coreum chain, paired with a world-class startup accelerator aimed at supporting 300 high-potential startups over the next five years. The initiative is further backed by a $100 million follow-on fund dedicated to scaling the most promising ventures across Latin America.

This milestone has been made possible through a collaborative effort with the Government of El Salvador and key ecosystem partners.

“We’re not here to follow Silicon Valley’s playbook, we’re here to build something bigger. Under the bold leadership of President Bukele, El Salvador has become a global beacon for innovation, freedom, and ambition. Supported by the government and powered by the very first tokenized VC fund on the Coreum chain, CoreNest is here to do more than fund startups. We’re here to transform El Salvador into the Silicon Valley of Latin America, a launchpad for frontier technologies, world-class founders, and region-defining innovation.” Bob Ras , GP & Co-Founder of CoreNest

A new era for Latin America’s tech talent

CoreNest aims to attract startups from across the region, focusing on verticals such as AI, Fintech, Web3, SaaS, E-commerce, and Telecommunications. Each startup will receive $125,000 in equity investment, access to a 12-week in-person acceleration program, global mentorship, and networking with seasoned investors and corporate partners.

The first cohort begins in February 2026, concluding in May with a global Demo Day featuring investors, media, and key ecosystem stakeholders.

Startups will also be able to run real innovation pilots with regional corporate partners, validate solutions, gain traction, and unlock future investment from CVCs and institutional funds.

El Salvador: a new hub for innovation and investment

This launch comes as El Salvador emerges as one of the most exciting destinations for global investment. Thanks to the vision of President Nayib Bukele, the country has become a safe, stable, and forward-looking home for innovation.

“This is not just a launch, it’s the start of a movement. From El Salvador, CoreNest is shaping the future of Latin America. The world will see this nation as a global hub for innovation, talent, and opportunity. El Salvador has already proven it’s ready to lead, and CoreNest is both a result and a driver of that transformation. Our $25 million fund is only the beginning, with a clear vision to scale it to $100 million in the coming years.” - José Roberto Rodríguez , CEO, CoreNest Accelerator

To support global founders, CoreNest will offer a soft landing program, including tax benefits, visa support, and collaborative workspaces.

Apply now: corenest.com/sv

CoreNest: Building LATAM’s future from El Salvador.

About CoreNest

CoreNest Capital is a global venture capital firm investing in bold founders building next-generation infrastructure across AI, robotics, medtech, fintech, and Web3. With a focus on high-impact technologies and long-term value creation, CoreNest provides capital, operating expertise, and deep ecosystem access to support its portfolio at every stage of growth.

CoreNest’s existing portfolio includes category-defining companies such as OpenAI, xAI, SpaceX, Neuralink, and Safe Superintelligence (SSI), among others. Visit www.corenest.com for more information.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52d628d2-de41-40dc-958a-aa334972cef9