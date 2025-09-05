YMCA of Greater San Francisco Taps Civic Force Derick Brown to Accelerate Vision 2030 and Transform Community Impact

San Francisco, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The YMCA of Greater San Francisco (YGSF), one of the largest and most trusted nonprofits serving Bay Area communities for over 170 years, announced the appointment of Derick Brown as Chief Advancement and Strategic Partnerships Officer.

A respected civic leader and community strategist, Brown brings more than two decades of experience driving public service, philanthropic, and nonprofit initiatives that center equity, opportunity, and impact. In his new role, Brown will lead the Y’s fundraising, strategic partnership development, and advancement strategies—critical components in the organization’s ongoing effort to build healthier, more equitable communities for all generations.

This appointment comes at a transformative time for YGSF, as the organization advances its 2030 Vision, expands its service model, and invests in community infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of the Bay Area. Recent milestones include the opening of the Dogpatch YMCA at Crane Cove, the upcoming Power Station YMCA and Aquatic Center, and significant upgrades to YMCA Camp Jones Gulch and the Peninsula Family YMCA. These achievements, combined with daily programs that address childcare, brain health, food access, and more, reflect YGSF’s growing capacity to serve as a trusted, inclusive resource for the region.

“Derick’s leadership embodies the Y’s mission to build healthy, equitable, and sustainable communities for all,” said Jamie Bruning-Miles, President and CEO of YMCA of Greater San Francisco. “As a native San Franciscan, he demonstrates daily what it means to lead through collaboration, community service, and a passion for equity-centered public service. We are honored to have Derick join the Y team and look forward to the spirit of partnership he will bring to every community we serve.”

Brown most recently served as Executive Director of the Leo T. McCarthy Center for Public Service and the Common Good at the University of San Francisco, where he led high-impact civic learning and community-engaged scholarship programs. His leadership experience also includes roles with the San Francisco Police Department and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services under multiple city administrations.

Throughout his career, Brown has successfully cultivated multi-million-dollar philanthropic portfolios, led strategic planning efforts, and built lasting partnerships to support youth development, education equity, and neighborhood well-being. He currently serves on the boards of the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco, Coro Northern California, and the San Francisco Interfaith Council, and is the President of the SFPD Community Foundation.

“The YMCA of Greater San Francisco represents the very best of what community can be — a place where people of all ages, backgrounds, and neighborhoods come together to thrive,” said Derick Brown. “As someone who grew up in the Fillmore, I know firsthand the power of having safe, supportive spaces that invest in young people and strengthen families. I’m honored to bring my experience in civic leadership and community partnerships to help expand the Y’s impact across the Bay Area.”

Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in American studies from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master’s degree in public leadership from the University of San Francisco.

About the YMCA of Greater San Francisco

With 15 locations, one campground and more than 130 program sites in San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin counties, the YMCA of Greater San Francisco is one of the Bay Area’s largest community service organizations. The Y promotes individual and community well-being for people of all ages through wellness programs, youth development and critical social services. The programs and services at each local Y are shaped by the needs and aspirations of the people it serves, building strong bonds of connection at the community level. Through partnerships with neighborhood associations, schools, civic leaders and businesses, the Y continues to evolve and expand, providing safe spaces in which people can be authentic, belong to a welcoming community, and become their best selves. Learn more at ymcasf.org. To access our press assets and brand materials, visit our Media Kit.

