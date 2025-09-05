NovaChargeX Wins U.S. Clean Energy Award, Reinforces America’s Leadership in Energy Innovation

WASHINGTON, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaChargeX, a patented hybrid energy system, has been recognized with the U.S. Clean Energy Award for its breakthrough role in advancing stable, scalable renewable energy.

Unlike conventional renewable systems that depend on weather or limited daily output, NovaChargeX operates day and night with over 90% stability. Its patented hybrid cycle ensures consistent, high-output power, setting a new benchmark for clean energy delivery in the United States.



“This award demonstrates that NovaChargeX is more than a concept — it is a proven, transformative system that redefines what clean energy can achieve,” said Mike Yaqub, Founder & CEO of NovaChargeX.



Why NovaChargeX Matters

NovaChargeX’s hybrid system provides a practical answer to the most pressing challenge facing renewable energy: reliability. Traditional solar and wind systems are dependent on weather conditions, limiting their ability to produce power around the clock. By contrast, NovaChargeX maintains uninterrupted operation, offering a level of continuity previously unavailable in the clean energy sector.



The system is designed for scalable deployment, from powering individual homes to serving large-scale industrial facilities. With a foundation built on patented hybrid technology, it delivers measurable efficiency and stability improvements compared to existing renewable systems.



Broader Impact on the U.S. Economy and Energy Sector

This recognition not only highlights NovaChargeX’s technological achievement but also underscores its potential impact on the U.S. economy. By strengthening energy independence and reducing reliance on weather-driven systems, NovaChargeX provides a path to more resilient infrastructure.



As a complement to solar and wind, the technology integrates smoothly with existing renewable projects, enhancing overall efficiency without requiring massive new land use. This hybrid approach helps maximize returns from current green energy investments, while providing the stability that utilities, businesses, and communities need.



By reinforcing America’s leadership in clean energy innovation, NovaChargeX stands as a catalyst for growth in the renewable sector, supporting both sustainability goals and long-term economic stability.



For media inquiries, please contact:

info@NovaChargeX.com

www.NovaChargeX.com