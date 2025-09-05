Toll Brothers Announces New Boxwood Community is Now Open in Collegeville, Pennsylvania

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is pleased to announce that its newest community, Boxwood , is now open for sale in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Nestled in an intimate setting just steps from historic downtown Trappe, Boxwood is an exclusive community of just 10 luxury new construction homes. In this private enclave, 4- to 5-bedroom single-family homes on expansive home sites line a single cul-de-sac, creating a welcoming, neighborly feel. Homes are beautifully designed for modern living with open-concept floor plans, basements, side-entry garages, and high-end personalization options. Pricing starts at $1 million.

A trail connects the community to the adjacent Rambo Park, which features a tot lot, playing fields, pavilion, and pond. The community is served by the sought-after Perkiomen Valley School District and is located close to everyday conveniences.





“We are excited to introduce our Boxwood community to the Collegeville area,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania. “This community offers residents a secluded yet connected lifestyle with exceptional home designs and convenient access to local amenities, major commuter routes, and top-rated schools.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes are also available, allowing home shoppers the opportunity to move into their new home on their ideal timeline.

The community is located within proximity to the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Routes 202 and 422, providing easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Located at 56 West Seventh Avenue in Collegeville, Boxwood is currently selling offsite from Toll Brothers’ nearby Charterfield Landing community located at 4037 MacCormack Way in Collegeville. For more information on Boxwood, home shoppers are invited to call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA.

