London, UK, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly You Fools, the Web3 ghostwriting and content strategy agency, has been named a finalist for Start-Up Entrepreneur of the Year (South East) at the 2025 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards. The recognition, alongside winning a Marketing Bounty at Web3 Summit Berlin, positions the agency among an elite group of 800 finalists competing in what's known as "The Grammys of Entrepreneurship."

The Business of Being Invisible in Web3's Attention Economy

The agency, which has operated in the shadows since inception, works across the full spectrum of Web3 communications – from founder thought leadership to community activation, from investor narratives to grassroots engagement. Drawing on six years of strategic experience, Fly You Fools transforms complex protocols into compelling stories.

Comprehensive Web3 Ghostwriting Services

Thought Leadership Ghostwriting : Published in Decrypt, CoinTelegraph, Bitcoin.com

: Published in Decrypt, CoinTelegraph, Bitcoin.com Technical Documentation : Whitepapers, manifestos, and protocol explainers

: Whitepapers, manifestos, and protocol explainers Conference Coverage : On-ground reporting and strategic narrative development

: On-ground reporting and strategic narrative development Community Research: Anonymous polling and cybernetic analysis revealing authentic sentiment

The result: Builders keep building. Thought leadership keeps shipping. Investors stay impressed and the community is engaged. You look like you have 30-hour days.

"In Web3, technical superiority means nothing without narrative clarity," explains the agency's pseudonymous founder, known as Fly, Fool in Residence at CLEA Cybernetic Research Lab . "But how do you transform complex protocols into movement-building stories? How do founders ship code while maintaining an industry leadership presence?

Each day another memecoin with zero utility captures more mindshare than your three-year technical breakthrough. Technical leaders now compete at a table where narrative beats substance - that's a paradox we help solve.”

From Crypto Trauma to Creative Triumph: The Berlin Validation

The agency's approach received international validation at ‘The Blockspace: Synergy’ - a 72 hour Hackathon by WebZero at Web3 Summit Berlin in July 2025. Fly You Fools won a Marketing Bounty among 160 hackers and 78 teams competing for nearly $100K in prizes.

Fly you Fools’ campaign transformed community frustration into award-winning creative MVP assets, demonstrating how authentic sentiment can become a powerful engagement tool through the right strategic lens.





The project showcased one facet of the agency's capabilities: a cybernetic approach to grassroots activation. But as Fly notes, "Most of our work happens behind closed doors – amplifying leader voices and shaping protocol narratives that drive real adoption."

Read more about the bounty-winning Marketing Case Study here.

Web3 Ghostwriting Client Testimonials: What Web3 Leaders Say

"Rare blend of technical and creative writing skills that makes Fly invaluable for Web3 projects. Their understanding of complex mechanisms allowed us to communicate our innovation effectively." — CEO, Layer-1 Blockchain

"Fly's strategic approach to storytelling unlocked narratives that expanded our vision and made our products more engaging and accessible." — Co-founders, AI Agent Platform

"Fly brings a unique mix of deep market understanding, technical know-how and conceptual positioning. Their ability to deliver compelling narratives from abstract or complex briefs fosters deeper connections with our audiences across all channels." — CEO, BTCfi Protocol

Proven Results: Web3 Content Strategy Impact

50x increase in client protocol testnet users

in client protocol testnet users 320x ROI for content campaign achieving 16.1K organic views

for content campaign achieving 16.1K organic views 60% increase in publisher's article engagement

in publisher's article engagement 3,000+ anonymous responses collected for a 72-hour hackathon

Meeting Market Demand: Why Web3 Needs Specialized Ghostwriting

The recognition comes as Web3 content marketing matures from hype-driven promotion to strategic necessity. Crypto startups raised $6.8 billion in H1 2025 (PitchBook). As Web3 enters its next phase of institutional adoption, technical projects face an uncomfortable truth: a dog-themed token can capture billions while infrastructure protocols struggle for attention. In this narrative-driven market, technical excellence without storytelling is a recipe for irrelevance.

Yet the market faces a new challenge: 74% of web content is now AI-generated (Ahrefs), creating a crisis of authenticity. Specialized Web3 ghostwriters become essential for transforming blockchain mechanics into human stories that resonate with diverse stakeholders, from retail users to institutional investors.

The Paradox of Recognition: When Invisible Work Becomes Visible

Being named a GBEA finalist alongside founders who built household names like BrewDog represents a unique achievement for an agency built on anonymity. It validates a business model that challenges conventional wisdom about personal branding in the attention economy.





“We’re so proud to reveal this year’s shortlist, a truly remarkable group of founders who are changing lives and transforming industries.” — Frankie James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards

GBEA winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Monday, November 17th, 2025, at London's Grosvenor House, where over 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders will celebrate entrepreneurial success. Learn more about the Great British Entrepreneur Awards here.

About Fly You Fools

Fly You Fools is a Web3 ghostwriting and content strategy agency operating from the UK while serving protocols globally. Founded by Fly, Fool in Residence at CLEA Cybernetic Research Lab. The agency has been recognized as a 2025 Great British Entrepreneur Awards finalist and WebZero’s Web3 Summit Berlin Marketing Bounty winner.

