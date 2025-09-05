“Witness the Revolution”: GIRAFFEVISION Unveils a New Era of Mobility at IAA

BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG, Germany, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From September 8 to 12, 2025, the global mobility industry will once again turn its eyes to Munich. On this world-class stage for smart mobility innovation, GIRAFFEVISION—a pioneer redefining the driving experience through cutting-edge visual technology—will present its latest HUD solutions and immersive visual interaction experiences. We warmly invite you to visit us at Hall A2, Booth D10, and join us in an in-depth dialogue on intelligent visual interaction and the future of driving.

Headquartered in Singapore, GIRAFFEVISION operates with a global outlook. Guided by the mission "To Show a Better World with Technology and Innovation," GIRAFFEVISION is dedicated to advancing intelligent in-cabin visual interaction through technological innovation—building trust between humans and vehicles, and making driving safer, smarter, and more intuitive.

Our core team stems from a pioneering force in China’s HUD industry. To date, we have enhanced the driving experience for over two million users with clearer, smarter vision systems. Today, we are bringing this expertise and innovation to the global stage, committed to delivering greater value to our customers and working hand in hand with global partners to shape the next generation of immersive, intelligent in-vehicle experiences.





GIRAFFEVISION offers a complete portfolio of HUD solutions—including WHUD, AR-HUD, and PHUD—supported by a full stack of core technologies such as TFT, LCoS, and DLP. At this year’s exhibition, we invite you to explore the following cutting-edge innovations firsthand:

GIRAFFEVISION HUD 2.0: Designed to reduce driver distraction and serve as an advanced alternative to traditional instrument clusters, HUD 2.0 features a 3.1-inch TFT display and dual internal mirrors, delivering large-format imaging with exceptional dynamic image stability while presenting rich, real-time driving information.

GIRAFFEVISION HUD 3.0: An upgraded version of its predecessor, HUD 3.0 is equipped with a 4.1-inch TFT display and dual free-form mirrors, capable of projecting a 56-inch virtual image. Thanks to its high-performance architecture, HUD 3.0 can be seamlessly integrated with the AR Cyber system to enable full AR-HUD functionality.

GIRAFFEVISION HUD 4.0: Featuring advanced local dimming technology, HUD 4.0 significantly enhances brightness in low-light conditions while reducing power consumption by 30% and improving thermal resistance by 30%. It also maintains superior peak brightness in high-light environments, delivering enhanced image quality and an optimized user experience.

GIRAFFEVISION Ultimate Mirror HUD 5.0: A game-changer in automotive display, HUD 5.0 sets a new benchmark with 2K resolution (1920x1080), achieving an angular resolution of 152 pixels per degree for ultra-clear viewing from multiple angles. Its outstanding performance stems from the integration of 2K imaging and dynamic backlight control technology. The latter, driven by sophisticated algorithms, provides precise light modulation—highlighting bright details while preserving deep contrast in darker areas. This synergy delivers unmatched display clarity and elevates the in-cabin visual experience, redefining industry standards and steering the evolution of premium HUD displays.





GIRAFFEVISION Deep Scenes AR HUD: As the industry’s first product to feature a coaxial dual-focal-plane design combined with local dimming technology, this AR HUD delivers an enhanced sense of visual depth by synchronizing far and near virtual display planes. It effectively integrates traditional instrument information with AR-based immersive visuals.

Both display layers offer large image fields: a 130.8-inch far-field canvas that hosts the majority of AR and background content; and a 29-inch near-field canvas dedicated to stereoscopic visuals and instrument display functions. Instrument data is presented with clarity, while AR content is layered and immersive, offering a multi-dimensional visual experience.







GIRAFFEVISION Slope+Parallel: GIRAFFEVISION Slope+Parallel is one of the next-generation products currently under development. The slope HUD features a virtual image distance ranging from 6.5 to 11 meters, delivering improved depth perception and more realistic ground-level AR integration—aligned with natural human visual habits.

By combining with PHUD’s vehicle-wide shared visual interaction capabilities and high availability, the system reduces the need for frequent visual refocusing, allowing drivers to maintain greater concentration on the road.





IV G1 Cockpit: GIRAFFEVISION integrates a coaxial dual-focal-plane AR HUD and PHUD into the IV G1 Cockpit, enabling precise, scenario-based information scheduling. This system intelligently adapts to various driving conditions—such as urban commuting, highway cruising, parking, and off-road driving—by delivering differentiated information strategies.

Through this approach, it builds a "scene–priority–content" hierarchical model, ensuring that the right information is displayed at the right time, based on driving context and user needs.





A global wave of innovation is reshaping the future of mobility. At IAA MOBILITY, GIRAFFEVISION will showcase a proven portfolio of core products that embody an unwavering commitment to safety and efficiency.

Through immersive experience zones, you will gain a direct, hands-on understanding of the limitless possibilities of future mobility. These interactive demonstrations will vividly illustrate how intelligent visual technologies are revitalizing the mobility ecosystem — making the future not only visible, but tangible.

We believe the future of mobility goes beyond "driving"—it's about a new way of perceiving the world and traveling safely. We warmly invite you to visit us at Hall A2, Booth D10, and join GIRAFFEVISION in witnessing how smart visual systems are reshaping the driving experience and redefining the boundaries of safe mobility.

Contact: Jennifer Liu, xuanliu@giraffe-vision.com