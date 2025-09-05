Pixalate Releases Q2 2025 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports: Open Programmatic Ad Spend at $5.7 Billion While Ad Fraud (IVT) Remained at 18%

LONDON, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q2 2025 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report . The report comprehensively analyzes the state of open programmatic CTV advertising in Q2 2025 across key global ad economies, including the United States , Canada , Mexico , and the United Kingdom .

The reports cover CTV ad spend trends worldwide and in major key global ad economies markets across Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. The detailed reports include ad fraud rates, popular app categories, CTV device market share statistics, invalid traffic rates (IVT, including ad fraud), and more.

Q2 2025 Global CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends Report Key Findings

Global CTV Ad Spend:

Global Open Programmatic CTV Ad Spend: Estimated at $5.7 billion in Q2 2025, down -3% year-over-year (YoY)



Global CTV Ad Fraud (IVT):

CTV Invalid Traffic (including Ad Fraud) Rate: The IVT rate for global open programmatic CTV traffic was 18%

The IVT rate for global open programmatic CTV traffic was 18% By Country: The United States (U.S.) had an IVT rate of 18% and Canada also had an IVT rate of 18%; Mexico had a 21% IVT rate, while the United Kingdom (UK) saw a 20% IVT rate

The United States (U.S.) had an IVT rate of 18% and Canada also had an IVT rate of 18%; Mexico had a 21% IVT rate, while the United Kingdom (UK) saw a 20% IVT rate By Region: LATAM saw the highest regional IVT rate at 30%, followed by APAC at 26%, EMEA at 19%, and North America at 18%.

LATAM saw the highest regional IVT rate at 30%, followed by APAC at 26%, EMEA at 19%, and North America at 18%. IVT Rate by Device: Roku devices had the lowest global IVT rate (12%), while Samsung Smart TV devices had the highest (39%). Apple TV stood at 21% while Amazon Fire TV had a 14% IVT rate

CTV Bundle ID Mapping:

On Roku, 19% of Bundle IDs used globally in the ad bid stream were not the official App Store ID, followed by Amazon Fire TV (14%), Apple TV (7%), and Samsung Smart TV (5%)



Top Bundle IDs by Platform, Global (based on non-IVT open programmatic ad impressions in June 2025):

Roku Hulu (com.hulu.plus.roku) The Roku Channel (151908) Tubi (41468) Fubo (43465)

Apple TV Fubo (905401434) Peacock TV (1508186374) MLB (493619333) Plex (383457673)

Amazon Fire TV Pluto TV (b00kdsgipk) Fubo (b019dchdzk) Lifetime (b00e5nh6yg) Plex (b004y1wcde)

Samsung Smart TV SAMSUNG TV PLUS (g15147002586) ESPN (g17243010190) Fubo (g19068012619) Plex (g00002687241)



CTV Device Market Share:

Roku led in market share with 37% in North America, 45% in LATAM In North America, Amazon Fire TV (17%) was second, followed by Apple TV (12%)

led in market share with 37% in North America, 45% in LATAM Samsung Smart TV led EMEA (33%) LG was second with 14% market share

led EMEA (33%) Xiaomi led in APAC with 24% market share Apple TV was second with 15% market share

led in APAC with 24% market share

Top Categories by SOV

In global open programmatic Amazon Fire TV ad traffic, 72% goes to apps in the ‘Movies & TV’ category

ad traffic, 72% goes to apps in the ‘Movies & TV’ category ‘Sports’ apps came in second at 15% SOV, followed by ‘News’ apps at 10%

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across over 115 thousand Connected TV (CTV) apps and over 8 billion global open programmatic ad transactions in Q2 2025 to compile the research in this series.

Download the Q2 2025 CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports

