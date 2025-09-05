First-Generation American Veteran Launches ‘The 168 Game’ as Families Seek New Approaches to Time and Money

Centreville, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centreville, Maryland - September 05, 2025 -

New research highlights the link between financial literacy and time ownership. Decorated Navy Chief veteran and first-generation American, Bill Korman's 168 Game taps into both. As Founder and CEO of Built for Life Financial Agency (BFL Agency), Korman introduces The 168 Game movement, which combines financial literacy with the power of time ownership. This framework offers a unique approach, connecting financial literacy with time ownership; two factors research shows are critical for family stability.

Stories like Korman's, growing up in New Jersey as the son of an immigrant and watching their fathers work tirelessly with little chance of advancement, mirror a broader challenge for working families. Today, Korman channels that experience into efforts to change how households approach time and money. "Families deserve more than survival," Korman said. "They deserve the confidence that comes from owning their time, strengthening their finances, and building a legacy their children will inherit with pride."

Faith, Family, Fitness, and Finance form the four pillars of Korman's agency, illustrating a growing emphasis in the financial sector on aligning money management with lifestyle and values. The program emphasizes alignment between economic decisions and individual values, helping families balance priorities. Parents discover focus, entrepreneurs recover clarity, and professionals overwhelmed by busy schedules learn how to redirect effort into impact.

Korman's bestselling book, The 168 Game: Time Ownership vs. Time Management, expands on this philosophy with actionable strategies. Unlike traditional time management that divides tasks, The 168 Game reframes life itself by shifting from passive scheduling to active ownership. Combined with the Visionary Flow Solutions Technology, which integrates financial planning with productivity tools, clients gain a structure that enables them to transform daily decisions into long-term progress.

Industry leaders have taken notice. Entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David has emphasized that owning time is a driver of success. He noted that resources like The 168 Game add practical strategies beyond traditional time management.

After a decorated Navy career, Korman went on to manage one of PHP Agency's most prominent offices, overseeing more than 760 agents. The experience, he explains, showed him that principles of discipline and strategy apply as much to family finances as they do to military or business operations.

Through BFL Agency workshops, consulting, and one-on-one coaching, Korman continues to guide families who want more than short-term fixes. His message is clear: the 168 hours given each week are not obstacles but assets. The choice is simple: continue reacting to life or begin owning it with intention.

About Bill Korman

Bill Korman is a decorated Navy Chief veteran, serial entrepreneur, and financial strategist dedicated to helping families reclaim both time and wealth. He is the founder of Built for Life Financial Agency, Co-Founder of Visionary Flow Solutions, Founder Bill Korman's Mindset Revolution, Co-Founder of Korman Elite Holdings, Founder of Korman Dominion Alliance, Founder of a non-profit, Their Voice Global Warriors, and, international bestselling author, and the author of the bestselling book The 168 Game: Time Ownership vs. Time Management equips readers to reclaim all 168 hours each week for maximum productivity and legacy (available at www.The168Game.com). Korman lives in Centreville, Maryland, with his wife Kimberly, their four children, and their granddaughter.

