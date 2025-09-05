Aristotle Receives CFTC Approval for DCM and DCO, Paving the Way for New U.S. Prediction Market Exchange

WASHINGTON, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aristotle, the company that services PredictIt, today announced that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved its applications to operate as both a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO).

With these approvals, Aristotle will launch a new exchange designed to provide U.S. traders with more diverse markets, deeper liquidity, and broader participation.

“We thank the CFTC staff and Acting Chair Pham for their diligence in reviewing and approving our applications,” said John Aristotle Phillips, CEO of Aristotle. “With more than a decade of experience operating PredictIt, we’re excited to bring that knowledge and community to a fully regulated marketplace.”

The new exchange is expected to open for trading in October 2025, offering expanded opportunities for traders and a trusted clearing framework under Aristotle’s DCO.

“Prediction markets help people understand the future, and this approval allows us to deliver the most robust and transparent version of that vision yet,” added Phillips.

About Aristotle

Aristotle is a leading technology and data company powering trusted political, financial, and market platforms. Since 2014, Aristotle has serviced PredictIt, the most widely used political prediction market in the United States, serving policymakers, journalists, researchers, and the public.