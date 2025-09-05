Arvig Launches Digital Life Skills to Boost Digital Literacy, Online Safety for Residents

PERHAM, Minn., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A high-speed internet connection offers unparalleled opportunities for learning, connection and community impact. Yet, to fully realize its wide-reaching potential, this powerful tool requires one essential component: Knowledge.

With this in mind, Arvig is launching Digital Life Skills, a new educational initiative aimed at equipping individuals with practical knowledge and skills to safely and effectively use their internet service to its full potential.

“As a telecommunications leader, Arvig is keenly aware of our responsibility to inform, educate and ultimately empower everyone from students to seniors with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age,” said Lisa Greene, Director of Marketing at Arvig. “Our mission is more than just providing access to leading-edge services; it’s about delivering true value to people by fostering a safer and more positive online environment.”

Digital Life Skills will be presented to the public for free in an interactive, in-person, classroom-style format. Each session—starting in September 2025 and continuing monthly—will feature a different tech-themed topic and skillset. For people who can’t attend in person or want to view sessions later, recordings of the sessions will be available at arvig.com/digital-life-skills.

Beyond skill-building, Digital Life Skills will address some of the biggest challenges across the digital landscape, preparing attendees to understand, identify and prevent threats including identity theft, fraud and cyberbullying.

Sessions are primarily designed for seniors at the beginner skill level, but other topics are being developed for additional audiences, such as schools. For example, Field Trip in a Box will bring Digital Life Skills lessons to second- and third-grade students ages 7 to 9.

The inaugural class, Getting Started with Email, will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at 318 6th Ave. SW in Perham, as part of Elevate OTC events. Additional sessions will be offered on the second Thursday of each month.

The full schedule includes these events:

Sept. 11: Getting Started with Email

Oct. 9: Facebook Basics for Staying Connected

Nov. 13: Watching Family Videos on YouTube

Dec. 11: Video Calling Made Simple

Jan. 8: Spotting & Avoiding Online Scams

Feb. 12: Google Maps for Everyday Travel

In addition to the regularly scheduled monthly events, Arvig will present Stay Safe Online: Protecting Yourself from Scams and Cyber Threats on Sept. 17 as part of the Celebrate Aging Expo in Perham.

For more session details, visit arvig.com/digital-life-skills. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance at elevateotc.org/events or by calling 218-247-1974. Plans are underway to offer Digital Life Skills sessions in additional communities as the program grows.

