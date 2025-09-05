Coherent Joins LLNL’s STARFIRE Diode Technology Working Group to Advance Inertial Fusion Energy

SAXONBURG, Pa., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announced today its membership in the Diode Technology Working Group within the STARFIRE Hub, a collaborative initiative led by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) to accelerate the development of inertial fusion energy (IFE).

This collaboration reflects Coherent’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of photonics to address the world’s most complex energy challenges. By working alongside other leading institutions and industry partners, we look forward to shaping the future of high-power diode technology and supporting the development of sustainable, scalable fusion energy solutions.

“Joining the STARFIRE Diode Technology Working Group is an exciting opportunity for Coherent to help define the future of diode technology for inertial fusion. We’re proud to lend our expertise to this transformative effort and to collaborate with other leaders advancing the frontier of clean, limitless energy.” Beck Mason, Executive Vice President, Semiconductor Devices at Coherent Corp.



The STARFIRE project is supported by the US. Department of Energy, Fusion Energy Sciences, and serves as a key driver in establishing the technical foundation for future commercial fusion systems.



For more information on STARFIRE Hub, visit: STARFIRE Hub | Inertial Fusion Energy

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.



Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. Visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebdd52a3-b878-4cc6-8c7d-4d91620fee2b