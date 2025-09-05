Rapport Therapeutics to Announce Topline Results for RAP-219 Phase 2a Trial in Focal Onset Seizures on Monday, September 8, 2025

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP) (“Rapport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 am ET on September 8, 2025, to report topline results for the Phase 2a trial of RAP-219 in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures.

Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call may do so through this webcast link or by dialing (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 for other locations and reference conference ID 4762775. A webcast replay will be available from the “Investors” section of the Company’s website here for 90 days following the completion of the call.

