Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), September 5, 2025, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

On September 4, 2025, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Cochlear Limited and Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd following a passive crossing of a threshold. Based on the notification, Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd holds 5,631,319 voting rights, representing 14.999% of the total number of voting rights on August 29, 2025 (37,544,782).

The notification dated September 4, 2025 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • Cochlear Limited (with address at 1 University Avenue, Macquarie University, NSW 2109, Australia)
    • Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd (with address at 1 University Avenue, Macquarie University, NSW 2109, Australia)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: August 29, 2025
  • Threshold that is crossed: 15%
  • Denominator: 37,544,782
  • Notified details:

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Cochlear Limited0000.00%0.00%
Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd3,947,6175,631,319015.00%0.00%
Subtotal3,947,6175,631,319  15.00% 
 TOTAL5,631,319 015.00%0.00%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cochlear Limited, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and has no controlling shareholder.
  • Additional information: This notification concerns a downward crossing of the 15% threshold following a passive decrease, whereby Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd’s holding in Nyxoah fell from 15.04% to 14.999% of the voting rights.

Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com

