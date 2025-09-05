REGULATED INFORMATION
Publication relating to transparency notifications
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), September 5, 2025, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.
On September 4, 2025, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Cochlear Limited and Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd following a passive crossing of a threshold. Based on the notification, Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd holds 5,631,319 voting rights, representing 14.999% of the total number of voting rights on August 29, 2025 (37,544,782).
The notification dated September 4, 2025 contains the following information:
- Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold
- Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
- Cochlear Limited (with address at 1 University Avenue, Macquarie University, NSW 2109, Australia)
- Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd (with address at 1 University Avenue, Macquarie University, NSW 2109, Australia)
- Date on which the threshold was crossed: August 29, 2025
- Threshold that is crossed: 15%
- Denominator: 37,544,782
- Notified details:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Cochlear Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd
|3,947,617
|5,631,319
|0
|15.00%
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|3,947,617
|5,631,319
|15.00%
|TOTAL
|5,631,319
|0
|15.00%
|0.00%
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cochlear Limited, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and has no controlling shareholder.
- Additional information: This notification concerns a downward crossing of the 15% threshold following a passive decrease, whereby Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd’s holding in Nyxoah fell from 15.04% to 14.999% of the voting rights.
Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com
