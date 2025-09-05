United Flow Technologies acquires Sydnor Hydro, expanding Mid-Atlantic pumping solutions expertise

Irving, TX, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Flow Technologies (UFT), a leading provider of solutions in the municipal water and wastewater markets and a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, completed the acquisition of Sydnor Hydro in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Sydnor was founded in 1889 by Thomas Sydnor and has since grown the business to service thousands of customers throughout Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Maryland. “Sydnor Hydro Inc. delivers over 135 years of experience and a legacy of representing top-tier water, wastewater, and industrial pumping solutions. The addition significantly strengthens UFT’s presence in the Mid-Atlantic region and world class pump service capabilities.” said Matt Hart, CEO of United Flow Technologies.





UFT Acquires Sydnor





Sydnor Hydro Inc.

Sydnor Hydro is a Virginia-based pump distributor and repair services provider specializing in groundwater, water and wastewater systems and products. They serve federal, state, and municipal governments as well as industrial, commercial, and recreational customers throughout Virginia and in eastern North Carolina, South Carolina, and Maryland. “For over a century, Sydnor Hydro has prioritized customer relationships and technical excellence; this new chapter empowers us to serve our clients with even greater resources and expertise,” said Brant Verdery, President of Sydnor Hydro. www.sydnorhydro.com.

About United Flow Technologies

United Flow Technologies is a market leader in process and equipment solutions for the municipal and industrial water and wastewater markets. Established by H.I.G. Capital, UFT is dedicated to building a market-leading company through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and customer service, UFT delivers high-quality products and services that drive long-term value for clients across the United States. For more information, visit www.uft.com.





UFT Portfolio Companies

United Flow Technologies is a platform established in July 2021 to invest in the municipal and industrial water and wastewater market. UFT has partnered with market leading businesses, MISCOwater, Tesco Controls, The Henry P. Thompson Company, Shape Incorporated, EES, Newman Regency Group, Southwest Valve and Equipment, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota Pump Works, Hydro Controls, Municipal Valve Company, The TDH Company, Moss Kelley, Quality Controls, GP Jager, BissNuss, Heyward and Sydnor to create a national provider of process, pump, automation & control, and other equipment solutions. And we’re just getting started making strategic partnerships to provide clean water across the country!

