Ravens Rookie Keyon Martin Reflects a Growing Trend: Young NFL Players Building Holistic Support Teams Early

BALTIMORE, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rookie cornerback Keyon Martin enters the 2025 NFL season as a playmaker to watch for the Baltimore Ravens, but his story is also part of something bigger: a new wave of athletes preparing for their “next season” from the very start of their careers. Martin is represented by NFLPA-Certified Agent Marcell Owens-McCray and Santos McLeese, LLC, an SBA-Certified Woman-owned Small Business led by Stefanie Santos McLeese, which supports him in developing his holistic career approach rooted in brand authenticity.

Martin, who secured a roster spot after a breakout preseason that included a safety in Week 2 and a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown against Washington, represents a growing shift in how players approach their careers. Where planning for life after football was once an afterthought, younger players are now adopting a holistic model of personal, professional, and community development at the onset of their journeys.

“Making the roster is an incredible honor, and it comes from staying disciplined and locked in since rookie minicamp. Every rep, every play, I gave everything I had because that’s how we get better as a team,” said Martin. “Growing up in Fort Lauderdale, I’m proud to represent my community and every undrafted player fighting for an opportunity. Now I’m focused on contributing to the Ravens in any way I can and helping us win.”

This evolution reflects the approach championed by The Trust (NFLPA), which supports former players as they transition from the game through three core pillars: Personal and Business Development, Health and Wellness Resources, and Community and Connection Opportunities. With the strength of these pillars, The Trust provides opportunities and a trusted team dedicated to helping members win in their next season.

Grounded, Focused, and Family-First

At his pro day, Martin clocked a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, showcasing the speed that translated quickly to the pro level. After going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, he earned his opportunity at rookie minicamp and reinforced it throughout camp with disciplined play and timely impact.

That maturity reflects his football roots: Keyon’s father, Manny Martin, played five years in the NFL as a defensive back for the Houston Oilers and Buffalo Bills after overcoming long-shot odds to make a roster. Growing up with that example, Keyon carries himself with the same discipline and resilience, giving him the presence of a veteran from day one.

In the days after the roster announcement, Martin chose a modest celebration with close family and friends—the people he credits for fueling his belief, keeping him centered, and reminding him of what’s possible as he heads into the season.

“Being able to share that moment with the people who’ve been with me from the start meant everything. Their support energizes me and keeps my perspective right. I’m bringing that same energy back to our locker room and onto the field.”

Representing a Broader Shift in the NFL

The Baltimore Ravens Player Engagement team hosted a Business & Entrepreneurship Summit in May, where Stefanie Santos McLeese moderated an entrepreneurship panel featuring leaders from franchising, the spirits industry, and real estate. As an entrepreneur herself, McLeese brought those diverse perspectives to life for players, helping them see the relevance of building a holistic body of work beyond the field. It was at this summit that she first connected with Martin.

At Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, McLeese presented two workshops entitled “Building a Winning Brand” to NFL Legends as part of a larger programming effort by the league to support retired players pursuing entrepreneurship. In addition, Santos McLeese was commissioned by The Trust (NFLPA) to deliver a workshop at its April Wrap-Around event, titled “Storytelling That Sells.” The session helped former players in transition articulate their value proposition and attract opportunities aligned with their mission and purpose beyond football. The firm has been invited back to deliver the workshop again at The Trust’s October Wrap-Around event in Washington, D.C.

Keyon Martin (born May 16, 2001) is a cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens. A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he played at Youngstown State and Louisiana, starting 13 games in 2023 (53 tackles, seven PBUs, one interception). Known for speed (4.38 40-yard dash), discipline, and playmaking, he signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and delivered standout preseason moments, including a safety and a pick-six. Off the field, Martin holds a degree in communications (broadcasting concentration) with a minor in sociology, is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and is guided by the personal mantra “Love Yourz.”

Santos McLeese, LLC is a communications and brand strategy firm led by Stefanie Santos McLeese. The firm helps athletes, executives, and organizations build authentic brands through strategic storytelling, media positioning, and long-term brand equity. Santos McLeese represents Baltimore Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin in partnership with his NFLPA-Certified Agent, Marcell Owens-McCray, to ensure a unified approach to his development as both a player and professional. The firm also partners with organizations like The Trust (NFLPA) and NFL Player Engagement programs to help athletes define their value proposition and extend their purpose beyond the field.

