Full Circle Lithium Announces Closing of C$4.5 Million Private Placement

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Circle Lithium Corp. (“FCL” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FCLI; OTCQB: FCLIF), a U.S.-based lithium products manufacturer, is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously announced, non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”), which was upsized due to strong investor demand. The Offering raised total gross proceeds of C$4,500,000, enabling FCL to accelerate its transition into full-scale growth mode.

The Offering consisted of 22,500,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.20 per Unit. Each Unit comprises one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of C$0.30 for a period of 24 months from the September 5, 2025 (the “Closing Date”), subject to acceleration in the event the Company’s shares trade at or above C$0.80 for 20 consecutive trading days.

The Offering was led by PowerOne Capital Markets Limited acting as Lead Finder and was completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, allowing for freely tradeable shares in Canada. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash finder’s fees of approximately $150,290 and issued 751,450 finder warrants (the “Finder Warrants”) to certain arm’s length finders. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Unit at a price of $0.20 for a period of twenty-four months following the Closing Date.

With the Offering now closed, FCL is fully funded to execute on its strategic plan, including:

Advancing product development of FCL-X™ , the Company’s innovative lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing agent;

, the Company’s innovative lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing agent; Securing intellectual property rights and patents;

Launching retail dedicated products;

Developing a dedicated training centre for fire response personnel; and

Supporting working capital requirements for expanded operations.



"The overwhelming response to our Offering underscores investor confidence in our vision and technology. With a strengthened balance sheet, we are now ideally positioned to accelerate commercialization efforts and scale our operations,” said Carlos Vicens, CEO & Director of Full Circle Lithium. "We thank our new and existing shareholders, and our dedicated staff, for their continued support as we move into a new phase of growth."

Certain insiders of the Company (collectively, the “Insiders”) subscribed to the Offering for an aggregate of 450,000 Units. This issuance of Units to the Insiders constitutes a “related party transaction” as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the participation in the Offering by Insiders does not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company’s market capitalization. The 450,000 Units subscribed for by Insiders are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Full details of the Offering are available in the amended and restated offering document filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ and on its website at www.fullcirclelithium.com.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

Full Circle Lithium Corp. is a U.S.-based lithium products manufacturer focused on sustainable solutions for the lithium and battery safety sector. Its flagship innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: ir@fullcirclelithium.com

Phone: +1.416.977.3832



