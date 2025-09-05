ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES

Grand Baie, MAURITIUS, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX) (the “Company” or “Alphamin”) announced today that, at the request of its majority shareholder Alpha Mining Ltd, a subsidiary of International Resources Holding (IRH), two new non-executive directors have been appointed to the Board of Alphamin. Subject to regulatory approval, Mr. Ziad Mikhael and Mr. Salman Bhatti have been appointed to the board of directors of the Company. Both appointees serve in management capacities with 2PointZero, an Abu Dhabi-based private global investment company and the holding company of IRH. As the Company’s constitution did not allow for a further increase in its Board size without a further shareholders’ meeting, in order to make room on the board for the requested appointments, Messrs. Eoin O’Driscoll and Jan Trouw agreed to and have resigned as directors. Mr. O’Driscoll continues in his role of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Jan Trouw will remain involved as a technical mining consultant to the Company. The board wishes to thank Messrs. O’Driscoll and Trouw for their contributions to the board during their tenures and looks forward to their continued collaboration in their respective roles.

Mr. Mikhael currently serves as the Director of Investments at 2PointZero. Mr. Mikhael has previously served in roles in investment banking, engineering, and large-scale project delivery including with Chimera Investment, SHUAA Capital and AECOM. He holds a BSc in Engineering from Queen’s University, an MSc in Engineering from Concordia University, and an MBA from INSEAD.

Mr. Bhatti is Vice President of Investments at 2PointZero. He has over a decade of financial and transactional experience, spanning investment banking, corporate finance and restructuring including with Chimera Investments, Deloitte and KPMG. He holds a Masters in Economics and is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Charles Needham

Chairman

Alphamin Resources Corp.

Tel: +230 269 4166

E-mail: charles.needham@alphaminresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.