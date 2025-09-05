$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues To Investigate Merger of MTWO, ITOS, DYNX, and PHLT

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO) related to its merger with Volato Group, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed merger, M2i will own approximately 90% of the combined company.



iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) related to its sale to Concentra Biosciences, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Concentra will acquire iTeos for $10.047 in cash per share, plus one non-transferable contingent value right, representing the right to receive: (i) 100% of the closing net cash of iTeos in excess of $475 million; and (ii) 80% of any net proceeds received from any disposition of certain iTeos product candidates that occurs within six months following the closing.



Dynamix Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNX) related to its merger with The Ether Reserve LLC. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, each Dynamix shareholder will receive one share of non-voting Class A common stock in the combined company.



Performant Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHLT) related to its sale to Machinify. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Performant shareholders will receive $7.75 in cash per share.



