Rat d’Hôtel announces the launch of the limited-edition stools made from recycled plastic in collaboration with Plastc Lab

Rat d'Hôtel, the Beirut-based collaborative design house, unveils its newest creation: limited-edition stools crafted from recycled plastic, developed in partnership with Plastc Lab, Lebanon's pioneering recycling and design hub.





Rat d’Hôtel Recycled Plastic Stool

Each stool transforms discarded plastic into a functional sculpture. With unique textures and patterns, no two are alike, an approach that mirrors Rat d’Hôtel’s philosophy of resisting mass production and embracing irregularity as beauty.

“This stool is more than furniture, it’s an act of defiance,” says Anne-Lise Franjou, founder of Rat d’Hôtel. “We’re taking what is usually considered waste and rewriting its story. Every piece carries the traces of a past life, reborn as design.”

The launch will be celebrated with an event on October 9 at Titus in Sursock, where the first edition of the stools will be showcased alongside Rat d’Hôtel’s wider world of design, music, and collaboration.

The Rat d’Hôtel stools will be available via ratdhotel.com and select concept stores.

About Rat d’Hôtel

Rat d’Hôtel is a Beirut-based design house creating limited-edition furniture, artisan-crafted jewelry, sound pieces, and experiences. Inspired by the 19th-century figure of the “Rat d’Hôtel”, the brand embodies curiosity, audacity, and creative trespassing across design, music, and art.

About Plastc Lab

Plastc Lab is Lebanon’s first dedicated plastic recycling and design laboratory, transforming waste into new, functional, and beautiful products. To date, Plastc Lab has recycled more than 400 tonnes of plastic, leading the way toward circular design in the region through innovation and community engagement.

