Global Trading Partners Expands Fuel Import Operations into the United States via Houston Seaport

New York City, NY, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trading Partners, a New York City–based global trading company, announces the expansion of its fuel and petroleum import operations into the United States through Houston Seaport. This milestone underscores the company’s continued growth and solidifies its reputation as a trusted player in the international fuel trading market.

Since its founding in 2019, Global Trading Partners has emerged as a prominent force in the global commodities industry, supplying customers worldwide with products ranging from nitrile gloves, steel, copper, and sugar to its flagship offering, fuel. By strategically focusing on petroleum products, the company has successfully positioned itself as a reliable provider to both domestic and international buyers.

Global Trading Partners was established by CEO Pat Mackaronis, who brings to the venture more than 20 years of expertise in the fuel and petroleum industry. His career journey included roles as a sales agent, compliance advisor, logistics officer, and fuel trading consultant with major U.S. petroleum companies. That collective experience ultimately shaped the vision for Global Trading Partners.

“I have been very lucky to have learned so much about the fuel business, meeting so many people in the industry from a young age and over the last 20 years of my career,” says Pat Mackaronis. “I have had the great pleasure to develop dozens of valuable relationships in the fuel industry in the United States as well as overseas. This has made a huge impact on the success that Global Trading Partners has had to date.”

The company attributes its rapid growth to both strong leadership and a seasoned senior management team. With several executives boasting more than 30 years of experience in the petroleum sector, Global Trading Partners has been able to expand its footprint quickly and effectively. The company is now actively importing both EN590 and Jet A1 directly into Houston Seaport in Texas, one of the largest fuel hubs in the United States.

Global Trading Partners’ Senior Vice President, Victor Amato, highlighted how his unique background complements the company’s mission. “My background is over 20 years of investment banking with a concentration in oil and gas companies, and then another 8 years of oil and gas exploration and investment,” Amato explains. “I met Pat Mackaronis back in 2015 and eventually joined Global Trading Partners full-time a few years later when the company started to expand its fuel trading business.”

While headquartered in New York City, where their CEO Pat Mackaronis and several members of the company's management team also reside, Global Trading Partners has also built a presence in Houston, Europe, and the Middle East with on-the-ground staff in each of these locations. This global reach has been strengthened by the formation of key strategic alliances and partners.

“We formed a very strong strategic partnership a few years ago with a large fuel trading company based out of the Middle East and Asia, which ultimately opened doors for us that we never would have had access to,” Mackaronis says. “We are very lucky to have the relationships and partnerships that we have in place, and we work very hard to create mutually beneficial partnerships across the globe.”

Operating as a fully licensed petroleum products wholesaler, Global Trading Partners purchases and sells fuel and petroleum products to customers across some of the most important seaports, including Houston, Rotterdam, Fujairah, and Singapore. The company continues to expand its international presence by leveraging long-standing relationships, advanced logistics, and deep expertise in the petroleum sector.

As the demand for reliable fuel supply chains continues to rise, Global Trading Partners is positioning itself to meet the growing needs of its clients while driving forward its commitment to excellence in service and global collaboration.

