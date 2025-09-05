Replimune Group, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. September 22, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Replimune Group, Inc. ("Replimune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REPL) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between November 22, 2024 and July 21, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Replimune investors have until September 22, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Replimune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. Replimune’s lead product candidate is RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec), according to the complaint.

The Replimune class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that they recklessly overstated the prospects of Replimune’s IGNYTE trial despite material issues that they knew or should have known, which ultimately led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to determine that the IGNYTE trial was inadequate and not well-controlled.

The complaint further alleges that on July 22, 2025, Replimune disclosed that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) regarding the Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for RP1, stating it was “unable to approve the application in its present form” and finding that “the IGNYTE trial is not considered to be an adequate and well-controlled clinical investigation that provides substantial evidence of effectiveness.” On this news, the price of Replimune stock fell more than 77%.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising