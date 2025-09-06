$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Encourages $hareholders to Act Before the Vote

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: GNTY) related to its sale to Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, existing Guaranty shareholders will receive 1.0000 share of Glacier common stock for each share of Guaranty (subject to certain adjustments).





ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for September 17, 2025.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/guaranty-bancshares-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

DallasNews Corporation (NASDAQ: DALN) related to its sale to Hearst Communications, Inc. for $14.00 in cash per share without interest to DallasNews shareholders.





ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for September 23, 2025.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/dallasnews-corporation/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) related to its sale to Huntington Bancshares Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Huntington will issue 1.95 shares for each outstanding share of Veritex.





ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for September 22, 2025.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/veritex-holdings-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) related to its sale to an affiliate of ARCHIMED. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, ZimVie shareholders will receive $19.00 in cash per share.





ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for October 10, 2025.

Click here for more info https://monteverdelaw.com/case/zimvie-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?





About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341