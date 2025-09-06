TROX Stockholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tronox Holdings PLC

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE: TROX) common stock between February 12, 2025 and July 25, 2025. Tronox operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines and processes them to produce titanium dioxide (TiO2) products.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) Failed to Disclose the Truth About its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, Tronox’s optimistic margin growth goals and demand reassurances for the Company’s TiO2 and zircon sales fell short of reality; the Company was ill-equipped to adequately forecast demand for its pigment and zircon products or otherwise minimize the impact of potential demand fluctuations and continued to promote its lofty margin projections which relied upon continually increased sales volumes in its pigment and zircon division.

Plaintiff alleges that on July 30, 2025, Tronox announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revealing a significant reduction in TiO2 sales for the quarter. The Company attributed the decline to “softer than anticipated coatings season and heightened competitive dynamics.” As a result of the setback in sales, defendants revised the Company’s 2025 financial outlook lowering its full-year revenue guidance and reducing its dividend by 60%. On this news, Tronox's stock fell from $5.14 per share on July 30, 2025, to $3.19 per share on July 31, 2025, a decline of about 38%.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Tronox Holdings PLC. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by November 3, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

