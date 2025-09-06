Colabor Group Inc. Announces Forbearance Agreements with Principal Lenders and Investissement Québec

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (“Colabor” or the “Company”) (TSX: GCL) today announced that it has entered into a forbearance agreement (the “Agreement”) with its principal lenders, including The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Montreal, and The Bank of Nova Scotia (collectively, the “Lenders”), under its amended and restated senior first-ranking secured credit facility (the “A&R Credit Facility”). In addition, the Company has entered into separate forbearance agreements (the “IQ Forbearance Agreements” and, together with the Agreement, the “Forbearance Agreements”) with Investissement Québec (“IQ”) under its subordinated and highly subordinated credit facilities with IQ (the “IQ Credit Facilities”).

Under the terms of the Forbearance Agreements, the Lenders and IQ have agreed to temporarily forbear from exercising their rights and remedies in respect of anticipated defaults under the A&R Credit Facility and the IQ Credit Facilities, specifically related to certain financial covenants for the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

The Forbearance Agreements are the result of successful discussions with the Lenders and IQ that were previously disclosed by the Company in June 2025. In parallel, the Company is actively engaged in further discussions with its Lenders and IQ regarding potential amendments to the A&R Credit Facility and the IQ Credit Facilities, aiming to further support Colabor’s long-term stability and growth. The forbearance period is effective until October 15, 2025, and is subject to Colabor’s continued compliance with specified financial and operational covenants.

The Forbearance Agreements provide Colabor with additional flexibility following the July 2025 cybersecurity incident and works to strengthen its financial position. The Company remains committed to operating in the normal course, meeting its obligations to customers and suppliers, and implementing its business plan. Colabor’s management and board of directors are actively engaged in ongoing discussions with stakeholders and are focused on positioning the Company for long-term stability and growth.

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or “HRI” in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its operating activities, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

