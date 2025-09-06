RYBREVANT®▼ (amivantamab) plus LAZCLUZE®▼ (lazertinib) reduces acquired resistance versus osimertinib in first-line EGFR-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer

New data demonstrate amivantamab combination significantly reduces common EGFR and MET resistance mutations seen with EGFR TKIs1

BEERSE, BELGIUM , Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, today announced new analyses from the Phase 3 MARIPOSA study showing that first-line treatment with RYBREVANT®▼ (amivantamab) plus LAZCLUZE®▼ (lazertinib) significantly reduces the development of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)- and MET-driven resistance compared with osimertinib monotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with exon 19 deletion (ex19del) or L858R mutations (Poster Abstract PT1.03).1 These resistance data build on the combination’s previously reported overall survival benefit for this chemotherapy-free regimen and underscore its potential to change the biology of the disease by reducing acquired resistance.1,2 Late-breaking results are being presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC).

Resistance to EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) remains a common and major barrier to long-term disease control.3 This ongoing challenge underscores the need for next-generation strategies that can more effectively prevent the development of resistance mediated by EGFR and MET and extend survival for patients with EGFR-mutated advanced NSCLC.

“We now have a body of evidence that suggests TKI monotherapy is no longer enough for the majority of patients in the first-line treatment of EGFR-mutated lung cancer,” said Professor Sanjay Popat*, FRCP, Ph.D., medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden Hospital and the Institute of Cancer Research in the United Kingdom. “The MARIPOSA results show that combining amivantamab with lazertinib is an important step forward, reducing EGFR- and MET-driven resistance seen with EGFR TKI monotherapy and giving patients a longer, stronger first response.”

Consistent with prior data presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2024 Congress, these updated analyses from the MARIPOSA study confirm that patients treated with amivantamab plus lazertinib were less likely to develop the two main types of resistance observed with osimertinib (MET amplification and secondary EGFR mutations) compared to those treated with osimertinib alone.1,4 MET amplifications occurred in three percent of patients on the combination versus 13 percent on osimertinib monotherapy (P=0.002), and secondary EGFR mutations (such as C797S) were significantly lower for amivantamab plus lazertinib versus osimertinib monotherapy (one percent vs eight percent; P=0.01).1 Acquired MET amplification led to early discontinuation in 23 percent of patients on osimertinib monotherapy within six months, compared with four percent on amivantamab plus lazertinib.1 Among patients who stayed on amivantamab for at least six months, rates of acquired resistance were infrequent, with two percent developing MET amplification and no EGFR C797S mutations observed.1 The analysis also found greater overall genetic diversity of resistance in patients treated with osimertinib monotherapy, particularly among patients with EGFR- and MET-based alterations.1

“Amivantamab and lazertinib were purposefully combined to proactively address mechanisms of acquired resistance to EGFR TKIs, one of the greatest challenges and barriers to long-term disease control in EGFR-mutated NSCLC,” said Henar Hevia, Ph.D., Senior Director, EMEA Therapy Area Head, Oncology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “These results add to the growing body of evidence for this innovative combination and reflect our dedication and commitment to advancing treatment options that not only help patients stay on therapy longer but also deliver meaningful outcomes in an area of critical need, bringing new hope to patients and their families.”

The safety profile of amivantamab plus lazertinib was consistent with the primary analysis and no new safety signals emerged with longer-term follow-up.2 The most common TEAEs of any grade that occurred were paronychia (69 percent), infusion-related reaction (65 percent), and rash (64 percent).2 Most key AEs occurred early in treatment.2 Other studies with amivantamab suggest that using preemptive or prophylactic measures can help lower the overall number and severity of skin reactions, infusion-related reactions and venous thromboembolic events.5,6,7,8

“Choosing the first treatment for EGFR-mutated NSCLC is one of the most important decisions. It can influence how the disease progresses over time,” said Joshua Bauml, M.D., Vice President, Lung Cancer Disease Area Leader, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “These data show amivantamab plus lazertinib changes the biology of disease by blocking the resistance pathways cancers typically use to overcome treatment. By reducing resistance in the frontline, we can potentially extend survival and keep future treatment options open for patients.”

Amivantamab plus lazertinib was approved by the European Commission in December 2024 for patients with first-line common EGFR-mutated NSCLC based on the Phase 3 MARIPOSA study.9

About the MARIPOSA Study

MARIPOSA (NCT04487080), which enrolled 1,074 patients, is a randomised, Phase 3 study evaluating amivantamab in combination with lazertinib versus osimertinib monotherapy and versus lazertinib alone in first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR ex19del or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations.10 The primary endpoint of the study is progression-free survival (PFS) (using RECIST v1.1 guidelines‡) as assessed by BICR.10 Secondary endpoints include overall survival (OS), overall response rate (ORR), duration of response (DOR), second progression-free survival (PFS2) and intracranial PFS.10 The MARIPOSA study met its primary endpoint in October 2023, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS compared to osimertinib monotherapy.10,11

About Amivantamab

Amivantamab is a fully-human EGFR-MET bispecific antibody that acts by targeting tumours with activating and resistance EGFR mutations and MET mutations and amplifications, and by harnessing the immune system.12,13,14,15

The European Commission (EC) has approved amivantamab in the following indications:15

Intravenous amivantamab:

In combination with lazertinib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations.

In combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed for the treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations, after failure of prior therapy including an EGFR TKI.

In combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.

As monotherapy for treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, after failure of platinum-based therapy.

Subcutaneous amivantamab:

In combination with lazertinib for the first‑line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations.

As monotherapy for treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, after failure of platinum‑based therapy.

Subcutaneous (SC) amivantamab is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme’s ENHANZE® drug delivery technology.16

In May 2025, an application was submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to extend the amivantamab marketing authorisation for additional subcutaneous dosing regimens, including.17

The use of an every-three-week (Q3W) SC amivantamab dosing regimen in combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed for the treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations, after failure of prior therapy including an EGFR TKI, and for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations.

An every-four-week (Q4W) SC amivantamab dosing regimen, in combination with lazertinib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations, and as monotherapy for treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations after failure of platinum-based therapy.

For a full list of adverse events and information on dosage and administration, contraindications and other precautions when using amivantamab, please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics.15

▼ In line with EU regulations for new medicines, amivantamab is subject to additional monitoring.

About Lazertinib

In 2018, Janssen Biotech, Inc., entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Yuhan Corporation for the development of lazertinib (marketed as LACLAZA in South Korea). Lazertinib is an oral, third-generation, brain-penetrant EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that targets both the T790M mutation and activating EGFR mutations whilst having less activity against wild-type EGFR.18 An analysis of the efficacy and safety of lazertinib from the Phase 3 study LASER301 was published in The Journal of Clinical Oncology in 2023.18

For a full list of adverse events and information on dosage and administration, contraindications and other precautions when using lazertinib, please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics.19

▼ In line with EU regulations for new medicines, lazertinib is subject to additional monitoring.

About Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

In Europe, it is estimated that 484,306 people were diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022.20 NSCLC accounts for 85 percent of all lung cancer cases.21 Lung cancer is Europe’s biggest cancer killer, with more deaths than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.20

The main subtypes of NSCLC are adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and large cell carcinoma.21 Among the most common driver mutations in NSCLC are alterations in EGFR, which is a receptor tyrosine kinase controlling cell growth and division.21,22 EGFR mutations are present in 10 to 15 percent of Western patients with NSCLC with adenocarcinoma histology and occur in 40 to 50 percent of Asian patients.23,24,25,26 EGFR ex19del or EGFR exon 21 L858R mutations are the most common EGFR mutations.27 The five-year survival rate for patients with advanced NSCLC and EGFR mutations treated with EGFR TKIs is less than 20 percent and between 25-32 percent of patients receiving the current first-line standard of care, osimertinib, do not survive long enough to reach second-line treatment.28,29,30

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at https://innovativemedicine.jnj.com/emea/. Follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/jnj-innovative-medicine-emea/. Janssen-Cilag International NV, Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Janssen-Cilag, S.A. are Johnson & Johnson companies.

