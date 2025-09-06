NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Six Flags” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FUN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Six Flags and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 6, 2025, Six Flags reported disappointing second quarter 2025 results. Specifically, Six Flags reduced its EBITDA guidance to between $860 million and $910 million for the year, down from a previous expectation of between $1.08 billion and $1.12 billion. The Company stated that the downgrade accounts for several factors, including its first-half results, a smaller season-pass base heading into the second half of the year, and lingering risks of economic volatility on customers. Six Flags also noted that concern over fewer season-pass holders continues to be a headwind on demand, which may be an overhang for the Company until later in the year as the 2026 season-pass program ramps up. In addition, Six Flags stated that its president and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Zimmerman, plans to step down from these roles by the end of the year.

On this news, Six Flags’ stock price fell $6.38 per share, or 20.78%, to close at $24.32 per share on August 6, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.