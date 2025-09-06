INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in SelectQuote, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - SLQT

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLQT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether SelectQuote and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 10, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On May 1, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) filed a False Claims Act complaint against SelectQuote, alleging “[f]rom 2016 through at least 2021” SelectQuote received “tens of millions of dollars” in “illegal kickbacks” from health insurance companies in exchange for steering Medicare beneficiaries to enroll in the insurers’ plans. Further, according to the DOJ, SelectQuote, in exchange for kickbacks, engaged in a conspiracy with major insurers to illegally discriminate against beneficiaries deemed to be less profitable, including those with disabilities. The DOJ concluded that SelectQuote made materially false claims by stating it offers “unbiased coverage comparisons” when in fact it “repeatedly directed Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that paid them the most money, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers’ plans.”

On this news, SelectQuote’s stock price fell $0.61 per share, or 19.24%, to close at $2.56 per share on May 1, 2025.

