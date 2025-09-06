NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PubMatic, Inc. (“PubMatic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PUBM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether PubMatic and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 20, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired PubMatic securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On August 11, 2025, PubMatic issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Therein, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer Steven Pantelick revealed that PubMatic’s outlook reflects “a reduction in ad spend from one of [its] top DSP [demand side platform] partners.” The Company’s Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Goel further revealed that a “top DSP buyer” had “shifted a significant number of clients to a new platform that evaluates inventory differently,” causing significant headwinds. Goel stated that, in response to the inventory valuation change, PubMatic would “need to do a better job . . . to prioritize across all the hundreds of billions of daily ad impressions that we have, which subset of those impressions that we send to this DSP.”

On this news, PubMatic’s stock price fell $2.23 per share, or 21.1%, to close at $8.34 per share on August 12, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980