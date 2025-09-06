INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fly-E Group, Inc. - FLYE

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fly-E Group, Inc. (“Fly-E” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLYE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Fly-E and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 13, 2025, The Bear Cave published a report asserting that Fly-E’s “stock . . . is being manipulated by overseas stock scammers, is in the end stages of a pump-and-dump scheme, and is at risk of a near-term, severe stock collapse.” The Bear Cave report further asserted that “Fly-E Group produces products that endanger the safety of all New Yorkers.”

Following publication of the Bear Cave report, Fly-E’s stock price fell sharply over several consecutive trading sessions.

