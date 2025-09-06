Picasso Print DTF Surpasses 60,000 Orders, Expands Capacity by 130% with AI-Driven Innovation

Richardson, TX, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picasso Print DTF, a trusted destination for Direct-to-Film (DTF) printing services, today announced a major growth milestone: the fulfilment of over 60,000 orders for 20,000 customers nationwide.

At the same time, the company has implemented significant investments in technology and infrastructure to meet growing demand. Picasso Print DTF has expanded its production capacity by 130%, powered by cutting-edge DTF machinery that delivers more consistent, more efficient, and high-volume output than previous equipment. These upgrades not only enhance speed but also ensure uniform quality across every order – from small custom batches to large-scale wholesale runs.

Scaling Capacity to Support Growing Market

The demand for custom apparel printing continues to rise as small businesses, crafters, and independent fashion entrepreneurs seek affordable, reliable alternatives to traditional screen printing and vinyl transfers. Picasso Print DTF’s upgraded production facility is designed to address this growing demand, enabling higher-volume orders without sacrificing quality.

The company’s latest equipment investments also support expanded product offerings such as premium UV DTF transfers that bring additional customization opportunities to customers. These are engineered to deliver maximum vibrancy, durability, versatility across a wide variety of materials, opening new creative possibilities for apparel makers and accessory designers alike.

“Expanding our production capacity by 130% was not just about meeting demand – it was about setting a new standard for what creators can expect in terms of speed, consistency, and quality,” said Alp Dalkir, a representative for Picasso Print DTF. “From urgent event runs to bulk wholesale orders, our goal is to deliver with speed and precision every time.”

Innovation with AI-Powered Tools

In addition to hardware upgrades, the company is also modernizing customer experience through digital innovation. Picasso Print DTF recently introduced an AI-powered Gang Sheet Builder, an intuitive platform that allows customers to upload, arrange, and edit multiple designs on a single sheet for efficient production. This functionality simplifies the ordering process, reduces material waste, and helps small businesses lower costs while maximizing output.

Complementing this launch is the company’s 24/7 AI-powered customer support, which delivers prompt assistance for design, ordering, and troubleshooting questions. By integrating AI into its service model, Picasso Print DTF ensures that customers receive consistent, reliable support at any hour.

Empowering Entrepreneurs Nationwide

Picasso Print DTF’s growth is closely tied to its commitment to empowering creators at every level of business. So beyond offering transfers, the company provides dropshipping services and a structured affiliate program, both of which enable entrepreneurs to generate income without the need for upfront inventory or large-scale infrastructure.

The company also offers bulk and wholesale ordering options to give small retailers the ability to compete with larger businesses, giving them access to quality transfers at affordable rates.

“Our philosophy is simple: when our customers succeed, we succeed,” added Dalkir. “That’s why we continue to invest not only in machinery and technology but also in programs that lower barriers to entry. The creator economy is booming, and we want to be the partner that makes it possible for anyone – from hobbyists to established brands – to participate.”

Holiday-Ready and Scaled for Demand

With Black Friday and the 2025 Holiday season approaching, Picasso Print DTF is fully geared up to support surging demand. For many independent brands and side-hustle entrepreneurs, the final quarter of the year represents a critical window of opportunity. Holiday-themed apparel, custom gifts, and event merchandise must be produced and shipped on accelerated timelines. Picasso Print DTF’s combination of stronger output capacity, AI-driven tools, and streamlined workflows guarantee customers receive faster turnaround times and consistent quality even during peak sales week.

“Small businesses face immense pressure to perform during the holiday season, and production delays can make or break their year,” Dalkir said. “We’ve invested heavily so our customers never have to worry about whether their transfers will arrive on time or meet expectations.”

A Commitment to the Future of Custom Printing

Looking ahead, Picasso Print DTF is committed to staying at the forefront of apparel printing technology. The company plans to continue developing AI-driven tools that simplify design and production, expand product lines to serve new use cases, and strengthen programs that support creators through accessible pricing and revenue-generating opportunities.

To learn more about Picasso Print DTF and to explore their custom DTFtransfers, UV DTF printing, and wholesale options, please visithttps://www.picassoprintdtf.com.

About Picasso Print DTF

Picasso Print DTF is a leading provider of premium Direct-to-Film (DTF) and UV DTF transfers, serving small businesses, fashion brands, and DIY creators nationwide. Established in 2021, the company combines cutting-edge technology, AI-powered tools, and nationwide shipping to deliver vibrant, durable prints with fast turnaround and user-friendly ordering.





