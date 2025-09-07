Data published in The New England Journal of Medicine demonstrate RYBREVANT®▼(amivantamab) plus LAZCLUZE®▼ (lazertinib) could re-set survival expectations in first-line EGFR-mutated advanced lung cancer

Chemotherapy-free combination regimen has the potential to usher in new era for first-line treatment, with median overall survival projected to exceed four years, surpassing monotherapy TKI osimertinib by more than one year*1

BEERSE, BELGIUM, Sept. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, today announced The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published results from the Phase 3 MARIPOSA study. Head-to-head comparison data versus osimertinib monotherapy showed RYBREVANT®▼(amivantamab) plus LAZCLUZE®▼(lazertinib) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) improvement for patients with previously untreated (first-line) locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions (ex19del) or L858R substitution mutations.1

At a median follow-up of 37.8 months, amivantamab plus lazertinib showed a statistically significant reduction in the risk of death compared to osimertinib monotherapy (hazard ratio [HR], 0.75; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 0.61-0.92, P=0.005).1 The median OS for the combination was explored as a secondary endpoint and has not yet been reached (95 percent CI, 42.9-not estimable).1 Median OS for the combination is projected to exceed over four years (absolute increase of over one year) compared to the median of three years observed with osimertinib monotherapy (36.7 months; 95 percent CI, 33.4-41.0).*1

“This is a turning point in how we treat EGFR-mutated lung cancer,” said Dr. James Chih-Hsin Yang**, M.D., Ph.D, Department of Medical Oncology, National Taiwan University Cancer Center, Taipei, Taiwan, and lead author on the NEJM manuscript. “We’re now seeing the potential for patients to live significantly longer than we thought possible. Starting with amivantamab plus lazertinib may prevent common types of resistance and reserves chemotherapy for later lines of therapy, which can help achieve better outcomes.”

Through the triple mode of action which includes targeting EGFR mutations from two angles, blocking MET and engaging the immune system, the amivantamab plus lazertinib regimen has the potential to change the natural course of the disease by reducing the spectrum and complexity of acquired resistance mechanisms.2,3,4,5

“These results reflect years of dedicated research and mark a pivotal step that redefines the treatment of EGFR-mutated advanced lung cancer,” said Henar Hevia, Ph.D., Senior Director, EMEA Therapy Area Head, Oncology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “These published data further reinforce the potential of the chemotherapy-free, dual-targeted amivantamab plus lazertinib regimen to deliver meaningful, long-term clinical outcomes and experiences for patients and their families versus the current standard of care, and that’s what drives our commitment to innovation, every day.”

Further analyses in the publication showed that patients treated with amivantamab plus lazertinib went more than six months longer before receiving additional treatment compared to those who received osimertinib monotherapy (median time to subsequent therapy; 30.3 months vs 24.0 months HR, 0.76; 95 percent CI, 0.64-0.90).1 The amivantamab plus lazertinib combination also improved progression-free survival after subsequent therapy (PFS2), with a median of 42.9 months vs 32.8 months for osimertinib monotherapy (HR, 0.74; 95 percent CI, 0.61-0.90).1 These findings support the sustained clinical benefit of the combination beyond the first-line setting.1

“With these results, we have the potential to change the trajectory of this disease,” said Joshua Bauml, M.D., Vice President, Disease Area Leader, Lung Cancer, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “Unmet needs remain high for people living with EGFR-mutated lung cancer. Now, we’re delivering survival outcomes that have the ability to redefine what first-line treatment can achieve.”

The safety profile of amivantamab plus lazertinib was consistent with the primary analysis, with treatment emergent adverse event (TEAE) rates comparable to other amivantamab regimens.1 No new safety signals were identified with the additional longer-term follow-up.1 The most common TEAEs of any grade that occurred were paronychia (69 percent), infusion-related reaction (65 percent) and rash (64 percent).1 Amivantamab plus lazertinib had higher rates of EGFR- and MET-related TEAEs compared to osimertinib monotherapy, except diarrhoea, for which rates were higher for osimertinib monotherapy.1 The most common Grade 3 or higher adverse events (AEs) were rash (17 percent), paronychia (12 percent), dermatitis acneiform (9 percent), pulmonary embolism*** (9 percent) and alanine transaminase increase (7 percent).1 Most key AEs occurred early during amivantamab and lazertinib treatment.1 Findings from other studies with amivantamab suggest that implementing prophylactic measures from the onset of amivantamab and lazertinib treatment may significantly reduce the risk of skin reactions, infusion-related reactions and venous thromboembolic events.6,7,8,9

Johnson & Johnson presented the overall survival results at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) 2025 in Paris in March.10

About the MARIPOSA Study

MARIPOSA (NCT04487080), which enrolled 1,074 patients, is a randomised, Phase 3 study evaluating amivantamab in combination with lazertinib versus osimertinib monotherapy and versus lazertinib alone in first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR ex19del or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations.11 The primary endpoint of the study is progression-free survival (PFS) (using RECIST v1.1 guidelines‡) as assessed by BICR.11 Secondary endpoints include overall survival (OS), overall response rate (ORR), duration of response (DOR), second progression-free survival (PFS2) and intracranial PFS.11 The MARIPOSA study met its primary endpoint in October 2023, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS compared to osimertinib monotherapy.11,12

About Amivantamab

Amivantamab is a fully-human EGFR-MET bispecific antibody that acts by targeting tumours with activating and resistance EGFR mutations and MET mutations and amplifications, and by harnessing the immune system.2,3,4,13

The European Commission (EC) has approved amivantamab in the following indications:13

Intravenous amivantamab:

In combination with lazertinib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations.

In combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed for the treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations, after failure of prior therapy including an EGFR TKI.

In combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.

As monotherapy for treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, after failure of platinum-based therapy.

Subcutaneous amivantamab:

In combination with lazertinib for the first‑line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations.

As monotherapy for treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, after failure of platinum‑based therapy.

Subcutaneous (SC) amivantamab is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme’s ENHANZE® drug delivery technology.14

In May 2025, an application was submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to extend the amivantamab marketing authorisation for additional subcutaneous dosing regimens, including:15

The use of an every-three-week (Q3W) SC amivantamab dosing regimen in combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed for the treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations, after failure of prior therapy including an EGFR TKI, and for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations.

An every-four-week (Q4W) SC amivantamab dosing regimen, in combination with lazertinib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations, and as monotherapy for treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations after failure of platinum-based therapy.

For a full list of adverse events and information on dosage and administration, contraindications and other precautions when using amivantamab, please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics.13

▼ In line with EU regulations for new medicines, amivantamab is subject to additional monitoring.

About Lazertinib

In 2018, Janssen Biotech, Inc., entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Yuhan Corporation for the development of lazertinib (marketed as LACLAZA in South Korea). Lazertinib is an oral, third-generation, brain-penetrant EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that targets both the T790M mutation and activating EGFR mutations whilst having less activity against wild-type EGFR.16 An analysis of the efficacy and safety of lazertinib from the Phase 3 study LASER301 was published in The Journal of Clinical Oncology in 2023.16

For a full list of adverse events and information on dosage and administration, contraindications and other precautions when using lazertinib, please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics.17

▼ In line with EU regulations for new medicines, lazertinib is subject to additional monitoring.

About Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

In Europe, it is estimated that 484,306 people were diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022.18 NSCLC accounts for 85 percent of all lung cancer cases.19 Lung cancer is Europe’s biggest cancer killer, with more deaths than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.18

The main subtypes of NSCLC are adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and large cell carcinoma.19 Among the most common driver mutations in NSCLC are alterations in EGFR, which is a receptor tyrosine kinase controlling cell growth and division.19,20 EGFR mutations are present in 10 to 15 percent of Western patients with NSCLC with adenocarcinoma histology and occur in 40 to 50 percent of Asian patients.21,22,23,24 EGFR ex19del or EGFR exon 21 L858R mutations are the most common EGFR mutations.25 The five-year survival rate for patients with advanced NSCLC and EGFR mutations treated with EGFR TKIs is less than 20 percent and between 25-32 percent of patients receiving the current first-line standard of care, osimertinib, do not survive long enough to reach second-line treatment.26,27,28

*Based on an exponential distribution assumption of OS in both arms, the improvement in median OS is projected to exceed 1 year. The factors included in the model were: baseline mutation type, race, baseline brain metastases, age, sex, ECOG PS, and weight at baseline. This is an estimate and final observed results may vary.

**Dr. James Chih-Hsin Yang, M.D., Ph.D, has served as a consultant to Johnson & Johnson; he has not been paid for any media work.

***VTE, a grouped term including pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, limb venous thrombosis, venous thrombosis, thrombosis, superficial vein thrombosis, thrombophlebitis, embolism, venous embolism, jugular vein thrombosis, sigmoid sinus thrombosis, axillary vein thrombosis, pulmonary infarction, vena cava thrombosis, central venous catheteristion, portal vein thrombosis, post thrombotic syndrome, pulmonary thrombosis, superior sagittal sinus thrombosis, transverse sinus thrombosis, pelvic venous thrombosis, and superior vena cava syndrome, occurred in 40 percent of participants in the amivantamab-lazertinib group and 11 percent in the osimertinib group; these events can be managed with prophylactic anticoagulation for the first 4 months of treatment and per local guidelines.

‡RECIST (v1.1) refers to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors, which is a standard way to measure how well solid tumours respond to treatment and is based on whether tumours shrink, stay the same or get bigger.

