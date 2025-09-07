Faruqi & Faruqi Reminds iRobot Corporation Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 5, 2025 - IRBT

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses in iRobot To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against iRobot Corporation (“iRobot” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRBT) and reminds investors of the September 5, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) iRobot overstated the extent to which the Restructuring Plan would help the Company maintain stability after the termination of the Amazon Acquisition; (2) as a result, it was unlikely that iRobot would be able to profitably operate as a standalone company; (3) accordingly, there was substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 12, 2025, iRobot issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. For the quarter, iRobot reported a loss of $2.06 per share on revenue of $172 million, representing a 44% year-over-year decline. iRobot also cautioned investors that “there can be no assurance that [iRobot’s] new product launches will be successful due to potential factors, including, but not limited to consumer demand, competition, macroeconomic conditions, and tariff policies.” Accordingly, “[g]iven these uncertainties and the implication they may have on the Company’s financials, there is substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least 12 months from the date of the issuance of its consolidated 2024 financial statements.”

On this news, iRobot’s stock price fell $3.255 per share, or 51.58%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $3.055 per share on March 13, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding iRobot’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

