Faruqi & Faruqi Reminds Semler Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 28, 2025 - SMLR

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Semler Scientific, Inc. (“Semler Scientific” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMLR) and reminds investors of the October 28, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Semler Scientific did not disclose a material investigation by the United States Department of Justice (the “DOJ”) into violations of the False Claims Act, while discussing possible violations of the False Claims (and aggressive DOJ enforcement thereof) in hypothetical terms; and (2) as a result, defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

After trading hours on February 28, 2025, Semler Scientific filed with the SEC its 2024 annual report on Form 10-K. The annual report disclosed that on February 11, 2025, Semler Scientific "began initial settlement discussions with DOJ [(the United States Department of Justice)], but ceased initial discussions on that date. Accordingly, there is a risk that DOJ will file a complaint or complaint in intervention in a civil False Claims Act lawsuit seeking damages. [Semler Scientific] does not believe the amount of loss can be reasonably estimated."

On this news, Semler Scientific's stock fell over 9% on the next trading day.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Semler Scientific’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

