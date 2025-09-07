FLYWIRE (FLYW) ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flywire Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

If you purchased or acquired securities in Flywire between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Flywire Corporation (“Flywire” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Flywire securities between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 23, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that (i) the strength and sustainability of Flywire’s revenue growth was overstated, and (ii) the negative impact that permit- and visa-related restrictions were having and were likely to have on Flywire’s business was understated.

On February 25, 2025, Flywire issued a press release announcing disappointing fourth quarter and FY 2024 financial results. The same day, during a conference call, the Company revealed it expected “revenue in both [Canadian and Australian] markets to be down over 30% [Y/Y]” because of “recent policy changes” and “new visa rules [that] are starting to affect demand[,]” while also citing headwinds in the Company’s U.S. market on similarly shifting visa trends. On this news, multiple analysts downgraded their recommendation on Flywire and/or cut their price target. Following the disclosures and analyst downgrades and PT cuts, Flywire’s voting common stock price fell $6.59 per share, or 37.36%, to close at $11.05 per share on February 26, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Flywire shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

