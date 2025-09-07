Faruqi & Faruqi Reminds Novo Nordisk Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 30, 2025 - NVO

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Novo To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Novo between May 7, 2025, to July 28, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Novo Nordisk A/S (“Novo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVO) and reminds investors of the September 30, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose the true state of Novo’s growth potential; notably, that its asserted potential to capitalize on the compounded market greatly understated the potential impact of the personalization exception to the compounded GLP-1 exclusion and overstated the likelihood such patients would switch to Novo’s branded alternatives, and further greatly overstated the potential GLP-1 market or otherwise Novo’s capability to penetrate said markets to achieve continued growth.

On July 29, 2025, Novo announced it was lowering its sales and profit outlook ahead of reporting its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The Company attributed the guide down on “lowered growth expectations for the second half of 2025” for both Wegovy and Ozempic due to “the persistent use of compounded GLP-1s, slower-than-expected market expansion and competition.”

Following this news, the price of Novo’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $69.00 per share on July 28, 2025, Novo’s stock price fell to $53.94 per share on July 29, 2025, a decline of about 21.83% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Novo’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Novo Nordisk class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/NVO or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a3fa937-87cb-45e3-b706-966046064eee