Dianthus Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Results from Phase 2 MaGic Trial of Claseprubart (DNTH103) in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced a conference call and webcast to discuss results from the Phase 2 MaGic trial of claseprubart (DNTH103) in generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, September 8, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

Investor Webcast & Conference Call Information

To access the live conference call by phone, please register here. Conference call participants in the question and answer session should pre-register to receive the dial-in number and personal PIN.

A live webcast may be accessed through the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website, www.dianthustx.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same location.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Contact

Jennifer Davis Ruff

Dianthus Therapeutics

jdavisruff@dianthustx.com