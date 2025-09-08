Vopak Terquimsa divested terminal in Barcelona





Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 8 September 2025





Vopak Terquimsa, (a joint venture in which Vopak has a 50% share) has divested its Barcelona terminal to Tradebe Port Services. The Barcelona terminal is mainly used for the storage of petroleum products, chemicals and vegetable oils.



The Barcelona terminal is for Vopak less strategically attractive, Vopak remains a 50% shareholder in Vopak Terquimsa Tarragona, this terminal is located within the industrial cluster of Tarragona, Spain.



Vopak will report an exceptional gain in the third quarter of 2025. The impact of this divestment is not material for Vopak's 2025 outlook.







About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak helps the world flow forward. At ports around the world, we provide storage and infrastructure solutions for vital products that enrich everyday life. These products include liquids and gases that provide energy for homes and businesses, chemicals for manufacturing products, and edible oils for cooking. For all of these, our worldwide network of terminals supports the global flow of supply and demand. For more than 400 years, Royal Vopak has been at the forefront of fundamental transformations. With a focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency, we create new connections and opportunities that drive progress. Now more than ever, our talented people are applying this mindset to support the energy transition. Together with our partners and customers, we are accelerating the development of infrastructure solutions for hydrogen, ammonia, CO₂, battery energy storage systems, and low-carbon fuels & feedstocks – paving the way to a more sustainable future. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com.





For more information please contact:

Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication - global.communication@vopak.com

Vopak Analysts and Investors: Fatjona Topciu - Head of Investor Relations- investor.relations@vopak.com





