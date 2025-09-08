Corbion reports the progress of its € 10 million share buyback program 1 September – 5 September 2025

Corbion hereby reports the transaction details related to its € 10 million share buyback program announced on 1 September 2025.

During the week of 1 September up to and including 5 September 2025 a total of 83,962 shares were repurchased at an average price of €17.3463 for a total amount of €1,456,431.48.

To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to €1,456,431.48 representing 14.56% of the overall share buyback program.

Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://www.corbion.com/Investor-relations/shareholder-information

This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.

Attachment