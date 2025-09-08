KingSpec’s New Smart Manufacturing Center Boosts SSD Production Capacity

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KingSpec has officially launched its upgraded 5,000-square-meter smart manufacturing center, marking a major leap in production capacity and technological capability. The new facility is expected to produce over 8 million storage units annually, with testing capacity exceeding 10 million units.

The upgrade features two fully automated SMT (Surface Mount Technology) lines and a dust-free cleanroom equipped with high-precision Yamaha placement machines, ensuring consistent quality for demanding storage device manufacturing. KingSpec has also developed proprietary testing equipment to enhance efficiency and reliability. The ZS101 system can test 600 SATA SSDs or 480 NVMe PCIe SSDs simultaneously, improving testing speed by 75% compared to traditional methods. For industrial and aerospace-grade SSDs, the ZS1000-80 supports extreme environment testing from -45°C to 90°C. The compact ZS101 mini_V1 reduces space use by 75% while maintaining strong performance.





Smart Management Systems Enable Full Digital Control

To streamline operations, the center integrates PLM, ERP, and MES systems, enabling real-time monitoring of production, efficient data analysis, and full traceability. A custom-built visualization platform allows instant tracking of order status and alerts for any production issues.

Proven Expertise Drives Global Competitiveness

With over 20 years of hardware R&D experience, KingSpec offers end-to-end design and customization for consumer, industrial, and enterprise storage solutions. The center is certified under ISO9001, recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise, and holds AEO certification, supporting global expansion.

As demand for storage grows in data centers and IoT, KingSpec’s smart manufacturing investment sets a new benchmark for quality and efficiency in China’s storage industry.

Media contact:

Company Name: Shenzhen KingSpec Electronics Technology Co. Ltd

Email: info@kingspec.com

Phone: +86-755-26985389

Address: 2001, Block C, Minzhi Joint Stock Commercial Center, North Station Community, Minzhi Street, Longhua District, Shenzhen, China, 518000

Website: www.kingspec.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a07edcf1-9954-4904-89be-142c4e132fd2