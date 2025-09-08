Sword Group: New Public Sector Contracts in Switzerland: CHF50m+

Historically established in French-speaking Switzerland, Sword Switzerland is now strengthening its collaborations with the public sector, both in French and German-speaking regions.



In French-speaking Switzerland, Sword has been supporting major institutions for over 20 years, including the State of Geneva, the State of Vaud, and the Cities of Lausanne and Geneva.



Building on this relationship of trust, Sword has recently signed new four-year contracts with public authorities in Vaud, amounting to more than CHF50 million.



These long-term commitments focus on the development of high value-added projects and Application Management Services (AMS).



This momentum is now extending to German-speaking Switzerland, where Sword has been awarded projects with the Canton of Zurich, ETH Zurich, and the City of Bern.



As a strong signal of this expansion, these new clients mark the beginning of a strategic foothold in the German-speaking region, further supported by the recent acquisition of Incor in Bern.

