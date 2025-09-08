Announcement of public offering of shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS

Nordic Fibreboard AS (registry code: 11421437, address: Rääma tn 31, Pärnu, 80044 Estonia; the Company) hereby announces the additional public offering of its shares. Only existing shareholders of the Company are entitled to participate in the offering, who will be granted pre-emptive subscription rights in proportion to the number of shares held by them. The offering is based on an information document prepared by the Company, which is available on the Company's website: https://www.nordicfibreboard.com/investor/stock-information/. The information document has been prepared in accordance with Article 1(4)(db) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the "Prospectus Regulation"), including the information set out in Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation. Accordingly, no prospectus for the public offering will be prepared or published. The shares are publicly offered only in Estonia and not in any other jurisdiction.

Overview of important terms and conditions of the Offering:

Up to 4,000,000 shares are offered publicly. The shares will be allocated according to their subscription orders, but not more than the respective person has pre-emptive subscription rights for the shares. In the part exceeding this amount, the shares will be allocated among the subscribers in proportion to the pre-emptive rights belonging to the subscribers (but not more than the number of shares subscribed for by the respective person). If it appears that more shares have been subscribed for than offered, the subscribed shares will be allocated among the subscribers in proportion to the pre-emptive rights belonging to the subscribers. If the subscribed shares do not divide between the subscribers exactly, the Supervisory Board of the Company will decide on the final allocation of the subscribed shares among the subscribers. The Company reserves the right to give preference to the Company's employees, members of the management bodies and their holding companies when deciding on the allocation of shares that have not divided exactly. If not all new shares have been subscribed for by the end of the offering period, the Management Board of the Company has the right to extend the offering period or cancel the shares that have not been subscribed for during the offering period.

Only existing shareholders of the Company are entitled to participate in the offering, who will be granted pre-emptive subscription rights in proportion to the number of shares held by them. The list of persons (shareholders) entitled to exercise the pre-emptive right will be determined as at the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system on 15 September 2025. The subscription orders of persons not entitled to participate in the offering will be cancelled and will not be taken into account when deciding on the allocation of the offering.

The offering period, during which it is possible to subscribe for shares, will commence on 12 September 2025 at 10:00 and end on 26 September 2025 at 16:00 (Estonian time).

The offer price is EUR 0.50, of which EUR 0.10 is the book value of the share and EUR 0.40 is the share premium. Only a whole number of shares can be subscribed for.

An investor who wishes to submit a subscription order, must contact the account operator that manages its Nasdaq CSD securities account.

Important dates:

The below timetable sets out the most important dates related to the offering:

12 September 2025 at 10:00 Start of the offering period 26 September 2025 at 16:00 End of the offering period on or about 30 September 2025 Announcement of the results of the offering on or about 2 October 2025 Settlement of and payment for the new shares on or about 15 October 2025 First trading day on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange

Form of the subscription order:

Owner of the securities account: [name of the investor] Securities account: [number of the investor´s securities account] Account operator: [name of the investor´s account operator] Security: NORDIC FIBREBOARD AKTSIA additional 1 ISIN code: EE3801092505 Amount of securities: [the number of shares which the investor wishes to subscribe for (amount)] Price (per one share): EUR 0.50 Transaction amount: [the number of shares which the investor wishes to subscribe for, multiplied by the offer price] Counterparty: Nordic Fibreboard AS Securities account of the counterparty: 99114136732 Account operator of the counterparty: AS LHV Pank Type of transaction: “purchase” or „subscription“ Type of settlement: delivery versus payment

The Company applies for the shares to be issued in the course of the offering to be admitted to trading on the Baltic Secondary List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The shares to be issued in the course of the offering are expected to be admitted to trading on or about 15 October 2025.

Before investing in the Company's shares, please read the information document in its entirety and, if necessary, consult an expert.

For additional information:

Enel Äkke

Member of the Management Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS

Tel: +372 5552 5550

E-mail: enel.akke@nordicfibreboard.com

Nordic Fibreboard AS is a holding company established in Estonia. The main activity of Nordic Fibreboard AS group is the production and wholesale of building materials through the subsidiary Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ.

Important information:

This announcement is an advertisement of securities within the meaning of Prospectus Regulation. Before making an investment decision, we kindly ask the investors to read the Company´s information document, and, if necessary, consult with an expert. Each investor should make their investment solely based on information that is contained in the information document.

The information contained herein is not for release, distribution or transmission, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa or any other country or circumstance in which the release, publication or transmission would be unlawful. The Company’s shares are publicly offered only in Estonia and there is no public offering in any jurisdiction where such offering or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification of the laws of such jurisdiction.

The shares are offered only on the basis of the information document and the offer is directed only to the persons to whom the information document is addressed. This announcement has not been approved by any supervisory authority and is not a prospectus.

