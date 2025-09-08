Changes in Siili’s management team

Siili Solutions Plc Stock exchange release 8 September 2025 at 8:50 EEST

Siili Solutions Plc (“Siili” or “company”) announced 12 August 2025 that it will renew its operational model and organization to be more in line with the Siili Group strategy and customer needs created by the AI transformation. As part of the organizational change Siili has appointed Markku Savusalo (VP, Digital Engineering), Jaakko Aatola (VP, Strategy & Partners) and Marton Heves (CEO, Supercharge Kft) as new members of Siili Solutions Plc’s management team effective as of 15 September 2025. At the same time, Andras Tessenyi will leave his position as the CEO of Supercharge Kft and as a member of Siili Group’s management team.

Savusalo has previously worked as the director of Siili’s Services business unit. Aatola has previously been the director of Siili’s strategy and offering. Heves has previously worked as CFO of Supercharge Kft.

Going forward, Siili Group’s management team includes Tomi Pienimäki (CEO), Tuomas Toropainen (CFO), Taru Salo (CPO), Maria Niiniharju (VP, AI Strategy & Transformation), Markku Savusalo (VP, Digital Engineering), Jaakko Aatola (VP, Strategy & Partners) and Marton Heves (CEO, Supercharge Kft).

