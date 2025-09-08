NBPE - Transaction in Own Shares

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Transaction in Own Shares

St Peter Port, Guernsey, 8 September 2025

NB Private Equity Partners (“NBPE” or the “Company”) today announces details of Class A Shares bought back pursuant to general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 12 June 2025 and the share buy-back agreement with Jefferies International Limited.

Transaction on London Stock Exchange

Date of purchase of Shares



5 September 2025 Number of Shares purchased



16,575 Class A Shares Highest price/lowest price paid



£14.38 / £14.26 ISIN for the Shares GG00B1ZBD492

All Class A Shares bought back will be cancelled. Following the cancellation, the number of outstanding Class A Shares is 45,385,285‬. The Company also has 3,150,408 Class A shares held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should use the figure of 45,385,285 voting rights when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $538 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of June 30, 2025.