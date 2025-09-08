New milestone for RIBER in silicon photonics

with a ROSIE order in the United States

Bezons (France), 8 September 2025 – 8:00 am - RIBER, a global market leader in molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment for the semiconductor industry, announces a new order for a ROSIE system from a new US-based customer specialized in quantum computing.

This order represents a key milestone in the development of ROSIE, RIBER’s latest innovation. Fully automated and compatible with 300 mm silicon wafers, ROSIE is designed for the growth of thin oxide layers, particularly barium titanate (BTO), a strategic material for the development of integrated electro-optic modulators.

Following the collaboration announced last June with the Novo Nordisk Foundation Quantum Computing Programme (NQCP) in Denmark, this new order from a cutting-edge quantum computing technology player in the United States demonstrates both the technological credibility of ROSIE and the confidence in RIBER’s solutions.

While ROSIE’s commercial industrialization is scheduled for 2027, this new order, fully aligned with RIBER’s strategic roadmap, already highlights the growing momentum in silicon photonics solutions, a critical enabler for the development of quantum technologies.

RIBER is strengthening its position at the forefront of integrated silicon photonics and confirming its ability to address the emerging needs of the next-generation semiconductor industry.

The system is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductors that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing. RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

