Columbus – Weekly report on share buyback

Company announcement no. 21/2025

Transactions in the period 1 September 2025 to 5 September 2025

On 30 June 2025, Columbus A/S announced a share buyback programme under which the company will repurchase shares for up to DKK 16m during the period from 30 June 2025 to 11 March 2026, both dates included, as outlined in company announcement no. 8/2025.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buyback programme in the period 1 September 2025 to 5 September 2025:

Number of shares bought Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 565,749 10.08 5,703,518.75 1 September 2025 11,500 9.81 112,773.60 2 September 2025 4,444 9.85 43,778.73 3 September 2025 13,769 10.04 138,082.42 4 September 2025 7,085 10.05 71,204.25 5 September 2025 12,500 10.25 128,180.00 Total, 1 September 2025 to 5 September 2025 49,298 10.02 494,019.00 Total accumulated under the programme 615,047 10.08 6,197,537.75





With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 615,047 own shares, corresponding to 0.48% of the Company’s share capital.

