Questex’s StreamTV Europe Opens Call for Speakers for Inaugural Event in Lisbon, Portugal

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StreamTV Europe , the premier European edition of Questex’s acclaimed StreamTV Show , today opens the call for speakers for the inaugural event. StreamTV Europe will convene the top minds in streaming, content distribution, technology, and advertising to define The New Normal in a rapidly evolving industry, addressing everything from shifting content consumption patterns to emerging monetization strategies and beyond. StreamTV Europe runs April 13-15, 2026 at the EPIC SANA LISBOA in Lisbon, Portugal.

StreamTV Europe is partnering with Evan Shapiro of ESHAP and Tony Goncalves of The Evrose Group, two of the industry's most influential voices, to drive the next evolution of streaming. With their deep expertise in media, technology, and consumer behavior, they bring unparalleled insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping the European market. Together, StreamTV Europe is setting the stage for Europe's next great market, where the most important partnerships will be forged, and innovation brought to life.

“We’re pleased to open the call for submissions for StreamTV Europe and invite industry leaders, disruptors, and decision-makers to bring their Lisbon Vision for the future of streaming. Our industry is quickly transforming and StreamTV Europe is THE place where the brightest minds in media and technology come together to shape the continent’s streaming future,” said Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Experiential Technology at Questex.

StreamTV Europe is looking for global industry pioneers and European market leaders to share bold ideas and fresh perspectives on the future of streaming for keynote presentations, Fireside Chats, Panel Discussions/Leaders' Roundtables, Non-Product Workshops, Technical Presentations, Game of Media Risk, Lightning Talks and Debates.

StreamTV Europe will cover the following topics:

Advertising

Sports & Right Battles

Monetization & Growth

The Creator/Affinity Economy

Content Management, Programming Innovations & User Experience

Streaming Tech Evolution

Submissions are being accepted through October 17 here .

For more information and updates on StreamTV Europe, visit europe.streamtvshow.com/ . Interested in sponsoring? Click here to learn more.

About StreamTV Europe

StreamTV Europe isn’t just another industry event—it’s the launchpad for innovation across the European streaming landscape. With dynamic content, curated networking, and executive-level insights, it’s where strategies are set, ideas take flight, and the future of streaming in Europe and beyond is defined.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV Europe is the sister event to the flagship StreamTV Show in Denver, Colorado—widely recognized as the largest annual gathering for the U.S. streaming industry. Together, these events form a global platform for streaming leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape what’s next.

For more information, visit https://europe.streamtvshow.com. StreamTV Europe is supported by StreamTV Insider, the industry’s go-to source for daily news and analysis. Visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com to stay connected.

StreamTV Europe runs April 13-15, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. StreamTV Show runs June 16-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. The company brings people together in the markets that help people live better—hospitality, operational real estate and wellness—and the industries that help people live longer—life sciences and healthcare—along with the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. In the experience economy, Questex connects its ecosystem through live events, enriched with data insights and digital communities, to deliver exceptional experiences and measurable results. It happens here.