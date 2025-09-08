Butyraldehyde Industry Company Evaluation Report 2025 | BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, and SABIC Lead with Diversified Portfolios, Global Expansions, and Sustainable Innovations

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butyraldehyde - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Butyraldehyde Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Butyraldehyde. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrant evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 10 Butyraldehyde Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Butyraldehyde is an important industrial chemical that exists in two main isomeric forms: n-butyraldehyde and iso-butyraldehyde. Both are clear, flammable liquids with a strong, pungent odor, and are typically produced through the hydroformylation of propylene. N-butyraldehyde holds the largest share of the global market due to its widespread use in various downstream chemical applications. On the other hand, iso-butyraldehyde, although manufactured in smaller quantities, serves more specialized purposes and is experiencing steady growth due to its use in specific chemical synthesis processes.



Butyraldehyde, also referred to as butanal, is a straight-chain aliphatic aldehyde with the chemical formula CH?(CH?)?CHO. It appears as a colorless, flammable liquid with a sharp, pungent smell. It is moderately soluble in water and readily miscible with most organic solvents. Industrially, it is produced in large volumes via the hydroformylation of propylene, typically using rhodium-based catalysts. Butyraldehyde is highly valued for its chemical flexibility - it can be hydrogenated to form n-butanol, oxidized to produce butyric acid, or condensed to yield 2-ethylhexenal. These transformations lead to the creation of key intermediates such as bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate, which is widely used in the production of solvents, plasticizers, resins, rubber accelerators, pharmaceuticals, and fragrances.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Butyraldehyde companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Butyraldehyde quadrant. Key players in the Butyraldehyde market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

BASF SE



BASF SE is a global leader in the chemical industry, renowned for its expansive and diversified product portfolio. Within its Materials and Surface Technologies, BASF serves various industries using its comprehensive butyraldehyde solutions. These solutions cater to a wide range of end-use sectors such as plasticizers, resins, and coatings. Recognized for its proprietary oxo process, BASF's strategic location of its production facilities ensures efficiency in manufacturing and distribution across the globe. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation ensures its long-term leadership in the market.



Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation



Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation stands out with its diversified chemicals portfolio that includes butyraldehyde. As a key player in the market, the company focuses on creating sophisticated solutions for various industrial applications, such as plasticizers and specialty chemicals. Mitsubishi's global reach is augmented by its strategic investments in infrastructure and technology, which enhances its competitive edge. The company's strategic choices are centered on expanding production capacities while ensuring high-quality standards.



SABIC



SABIC is a significant player in the production of butyraldehyde, known for its robust market presence and diversified product offerings. The company is highly integrated, ensuring efficient supply chain operations across its various business segments. Its product portfolio includes essential intermediates used in multiple industrial applications, enhancing its market share. SABIC's strategic initiatives include global expansions and collaborations that reinforce its standing as a leader in the chemical industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Demand from Construction Industry

3.2.1.2 Rising Use in Automotive Industry

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

3.2.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Expansion of Emerging Economies

3.2.3.2 Shift Toward Sustainable Production Methods

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Supply Chain Disruptions

3.2.4.2 Competition from Alternative Chemicals

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.8.1 Approach

3.8.2 Document Types

3.8.3 Patent Publication Trends

3.8.4 Insights

3.8.5 Legal Status of Patents

3.8.6 Jurisdiction Analysis

3.8.7 Top Companies/Applicants

3.8.8 US: Top 10 Patent Owners in Last 11 Years



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.3 Revenue Analysis

4.4 Market Share Analysis

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.6 Brand/Product Comparison Analysis

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Product Type Footprint

4.7.5.3 Application Footprint

4.7.5.4 End-use Industry Footprint

4.7.5.5 Region Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Key Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Expansions



5 Company Profiles

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Sabic

Eastman Chemical Company

Kh Neochem Co. Ltd.

Perstorp

Oxea GmbH

Grupa Azoty

LG Chem

Aurochemicals

Formosa Plastics Group

Alpha Chemika

The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Better Chemtech Ltd.

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Chemicea Limited

Oman Chemical

Lobachemie Pvt. Ltd.

Ningbo Inno Pharmchem Co. Ltd.

Advent

Vickers Laboratories Limited

Glentham Life Sciences Limited

Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Group Co. Ltd.

Muby Chem Private Limited

