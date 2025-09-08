Precision Harvesting Industry Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Deere & Company, CNH Industrial, and CLAAS Lead with Smart Technologies, Automation, and R&D Investments

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Harvesting - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Precision Harvesting Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Precision Harvesting. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrant evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 19 Precision Harvesting Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Precision harvesting involves the use of cutting-edge technologies such as GPS, sensors, robotics, and data analytics in harvesting operations to enhance yield, efficiency, and resource management. This approach enables farmers to make data-driven decisions in real-time, helping to reduce waste and dependence on manual labor.



The precision harvesting market includes the development, production, and implementation of advanced technologies and equipment designed to optimize the harvesting process in agriculture. It combines data-driven solutions, automation, and sensor-based systems to improve efficiency, accuracy, and sustainability during crop collection. This market covers hardware components like GPS devices, sensors, autonomous machinery, and software platforms for real-time monitoring, yield mapping, and decision-making assistance. The goal of precision harvesting is to lower labor costs, minimize crop loss, enhance yield quality, and promote sustainable farming practices across various agricultural sectors, such as field crops, horticulture, and greenhouse farming.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Precision Harvesting companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Precision Harvesting quadrant. Key players in the Precision Harvesting market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Deere & Company



Deere & Company stands as a market leader driven by its robust portfolio of precision technologies integrated into their combines, such as advanced yield mapping and moisture sensing. In 2024, they allocated 4.4% of their revenue to R&D, advancing features like HarvestSmart, which optimize harvesting processes in real-time. Emphasizing company analysis, Deere has continually refined its products, enabling superior company positioning and maintaining a competitive edge. However, reliance on the US market and limited diversification in product offerings remain potential competitive threats.



CNH Industrial N.V.



CNH Industrial N.V. excels with its brands Case IH and New Holland, which incorporate the IntelliSense automation and Precision Land Management (PLM) platforms. They invested 4.7% of R&D in digital farming solutions, enhancing their company product portfolio. CNH's company positioning is bolstered by the integration of modern automation with connectivity, assisting farmers across global markets. Their strategic strength lies in combining traditional agricultural equipment with smart technologies, expanding their overall company market share in precision harvesting.



CLAAS KGaA mbH



CLAAS KGaA mbH is recognized for its continuous hardware and digital innovation, with prominent products like the LEXION 8900 Terra Trac. Their precision harvesters employ real-time self-adjusting systems to enhance throughput and efficiency. Their strategic choices have fortified their position as a pervasive player with a highly specialized product portfolio. Their commitment to technological development illustrates strong company profiles, enabling significant company ranking and leading in precision harvesting technology advancements.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Wage Rates and Labor Shortage

3.2.1.2 Growing Emphasis on Optimizing Agricultural Yield and Reducing Waste

3.2.1.3 Mounting Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Enhance Food Security

3.2.1.4 Rising Integration of AI, IoT, and Imaging Technologies into Harvesting Equipment

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Upfront and Ownership Costs

3.2.2.2 Limited Interoperability and Equipment Compatibility

3.2.2.3 Data Privacy and Connectivity Issues

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Surging Demand for High-Value Crops

3.2.3.2 Expansion of Leasing Models and Custom Hiring Centers in Emerging Economies

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Operators and Technical Expertise

3.2.4.2 Uneven Adoption Across Geographies

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Precision Harvesting Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2025

4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.4 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2024

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Offering Footprint

4.6 Competitive Scenario

4.6.1 Product Launches/Enhancements

4.6.2 Deals



5 Company Profiles

Deere & Company

Cnh Industrial N.V.

Claas KGaA Mbh

Agco Corporation

Kubota Corporation

Topcon Corporation

Sdf Group

Pellenc

AG Leader Technology

Trimble Inc.

Hexagon Ab

Teejet Technologies

Dickey-John

Bernard Krone Holding SE & Co. KG

Harvest Croo Robotics LLC

Fjdynamics Pte.Ltd.

Ripe Robotics Pty Ltd.

Sentera

Metomotion

Bonsai Robotics

Octinion

Gamaya

Tersus Gnss Inc.

U-Blox

Swift Navigation, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8ydam

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.