Physical Security Industry Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Johnson Controls, Bosch, and Honeywell Lead with Smart Platforms, AI Analytics, and Global Expansions

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Security - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Physical Security Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Physical Security. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrant evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 23 Physical Security Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The development of physical security in the realm of cybersecurity has undergone a significant transformation, driven by technological innovations and the growing interconnectivity of systems. In the past, physical security was mainly concerned with traditional methods like locks, access controls, and surveillance cameras to protect physical assets. As technology advanced, the incorporation of digital components led to the creation of electronic access control systems and networked surveillance cameras, enabling centralized monitoring and management.



According to Openpath, physical security measures are intended to protect buildings and the equipment within them. In essence, they prevent unauthorized individuals from entering while granting access to those who are authorized. Without physical security, organizations become vulnerable to threats such as theft, vandalism, fraud, and even accidents.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Physical Security companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Physical Security quadrant. Key players in the Physical Security market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Johnson Controls



Johnson Controls is a prominent leader in providing intelligent and eco-friendly building solutions worldwide. Their competitive edge lies in a comprehensive product and service portfolio that spans HVAC, controls, fire, security, and other sectors. This strategic portfolio expansion supports their market-leading position in integrated building technologies. Johnson Controls focuses on innovations like the cloud-based C.CURE platform, which exemplifies their commitment to reducing infrastructure costs and enhancing security data management.



Bosch Building Technologies



Bosch Building Technologies has crafted a niche with AI-driven video analytics and smart sensor technologies, allowing seamless integration with external services. Their strategy includes leveraging a strong network of subsidiaries and partners to broaden market reach. Bosch's focus on local production has been demonstrated with their India-manufactured FLEXIDOME cameras, meeting regional demands effectively.



Honeywell



Honeywell stands out in access control and security management, aligning its success with cost-effective and high-quality products. The company's R&D investments continue to drive product innovations and enhancements tailored to global markets. Honeywell's broad product footprint supports diverse industries, ensuring its stronghold in the market despite facing stiff competition from peers. Their strategic maneuvers focus on organic growth through product enhancements designed to elevate customer satisfaction.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview and Industry Trends

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Public Safety and Asset Protection

3.2.1.2 Expansion of Smart Cities and Critical Infrastructure

3.2.1.3 Rising Instances of Malicious Activities and Security Breaches to Physical Systems

3.2.1.4 Growing Use of IP-based Cameras for Video Surveillance

3.2.1.5 Increasing Cyber Threats to Physical Security Systems

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Privacy Concerns Related to Surveillance and Biometric Data

3.2.2.2 Limited Budget Allocation, Especially in Public Sector and SMEs

3.2.2.3 Considerable False Alarm Rates

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Rising Deployment of AI and Machine Learning in Surveillance and Threat Detection

3.2.3.2 Adoption of Unified Security Platforms for Centralized Command and Control

3.2.3.3 Digital Transformation Enabled by Video Security Systems

3.2.3.4 Adoption of IoT-based Security Systems with Cloud Computing Platforms

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Balancing Security Needs with Privacy and Compliance Regulations

3.2.4.2 Resistance to Change from Traditional to Digital or AI-Enhanced Systems

3.2.4.3 High Installation and Maintenance Costs for SMEs

3.2.4.4 Integration of Logical and Physical Components of Security Systems

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Component Suppliers/R&D

3.3.2 Planning and Design

3.3.3 Implementation & Installation

3.3.4 System Integrators

3.3.5 Distribution

3.3.6 End-users

3.3.7 Post-Sales Services

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Impact of Generative AI on Physical Security Market

3.5.1 Generative AI

3.5.2 Top Use Cases and Market Potential in Physical Security Market

3.5.3 Impact of Generative AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems

3.5.3.1 Video Surveillance Systems

3.5.3.2 Intelligent Perimeter and Facility Control

3.5.3.3 IoT & Sensor Networks

3.5.3.4 Cloud-based Security Platforms

3.5.3.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML)

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 AI/ML

3.7.1.2 Smart Devices

3.7.1.3 Wireless Security Systems

3.7.1.4 Contactless Biometrics

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 Thermal Imaging and Infrared Sensors

3.7.2.2 Drones and Autonomous Patrol Robots

3.7.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.7.3.1 Blockchain

3.7.3.2 IoT

3.7.3.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.10 Physical Security Market: Business Models

3.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2025-26



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2024

4.2 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.4 Brand Comparison

4.4.1 Johnson Controls

4.4.2 Bosch Building Technologies

4.4.3 Honeywell

4.4.4 Adt

4.4.5 Cisco

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.5.1 Company Valuation, 2024

4.5.2 Financial Metrics Using EV/Ebidta

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.6.1 Stars

4.6.2 Emerging Leaders

4.6.3 Pervasive Players

4.6.4 Participants

4.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.6.5.1 Company Footprint

4.6.5.2 Region Footprint

4.6.5.3 System Footprint

4.6.5.4 Vertical Footprint

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.7.1 Progressive Companies

4.7.2 Responsive Companies

4.7.3 Dynamic Companies

4.7.4 Starting Blocks

4.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.8 Competitive Scenario

4.8.1 Product Launches & Enhancements

4.8.2 Deals



5 Company Profiles

Johnson Controls

Bosch Building Technologies

Honeywell

Adt

Cisco

Telus

Wesco

Genetec

Hid Global

Pelco

Hikvision

Gallagher

Secom

Allied Universal

Zhejiang Dahua Technology

Axis Communications

Hanwha Vision America

Teledyne Flir

Hexagon Ab

General Dynamics

Bae Systems

Huawei

Nec

Smartcone Technologies

Verkada

Cloudastructure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wuar6t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.